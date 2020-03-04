MILLARD — Kearney High made it interesting for awhile, but in the end Millard North showed why it’s the team many consider the best.
The Mustangs, loaded with Division I recruits, defeated the Bearcats 85-55 Tuesday night in the A-2 District Final in Millard, coming away with 17 steals in the process. The turnovers led to 31 points for Millard North.
Saint Thomas led Millard North with 27 points and Max Murrell added 17. Thomas was 5 of 8 from 3-point range and Murrell was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.
Hunter Sallis had eight assists to go with 11 points for the Mustangs.
Kearney (14-11) trailed 41-26 at the half. All but two points came from making 8 of 17 3-pointers. Seth Stroh had five 3s and led the Bearcats with 19 points. Easton Bruce added 10.
Millard North 85, Kearney 26
Score by Quarters
Kearney (14-11)17 9 10 19 — 55
Millard North (22-4)25 16 21 23 — 85
KEARNEY — Seth Stroh 19, Easton Bruce 10, Colin Murray 9, Parker Wise 8, Nate Jacobsen 4, Preston Pearson 3, Jack Johnson 2, Travis Sherbeck 1.
MILLARD NORTH — Saint Thomas 27, Max Murrell 17, Hunter Sallis 11, Jadin Johnson 8, Jason Green 6, Tyler Sandoval 9, Ian McPhillips 4, Noah Erikson 3, Collin Monie 2, Rene Santiago 2.