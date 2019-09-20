LINCOLN — The Kearney High girls finished third Thursday at the Harold Scott Invitational in Lincoln — a meet that included half the Class A schools.
Grace Bonsall led the Bearcats, placing 10th.
For the Kearney High boys, Cisco Rivas ran eighth and the team finished eighth. In other meets, Minden’s boys won the Columbus Scotus Invitational and Lexington’s girls won the Central City Invitational.
Lexington’s Cyrus Rhea won the boys race.
Harold Scott Inv.
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Lincoln East 57. 2, Elkhorn South 97. 3, Lincoln Pius X 118. 4, Omaha South 124. 5, Millard North 173. 6, Lincoln Northeast 182. 7, Hastings 202. 8, Kearney 221. 9, Seward 226. 10, Omaha Westside, 253. 11, Lincoln High 260. 12, Lincoln Southeast 267. 13, Fremont 278. 14, Lincoln SOuthwest 289. 15, Omaha North 391. 16, Bellevue East 490.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Felix Cruz, OS, 16:43. 2, Daniel Romary, LNE, 16:46. 3, Thomas Oliver, LE, 17:10. 4, Gavin Skorupa, LPX, 17:19. 5, Derek Madden, ES, 17:26. 6, Jaydon Welsh, HAS, 17:26. 7, Javier Kenney, LE, 17:29. 8, Cisco Rivas, KHS, 17:35. 9, Adam Ali, OS, 17:36. 10, Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 17:38.
Other KHS Runners
15, Micah Torres 17:44. 38, Matthew Dahlke 18:31. 80, Cade Haffener 19:35. 89, Trapper Fryda 19:50. 95, Aranim Louis 20:16. 96, Sam Lewis 20:24.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Lincoln East 18. 2, Lincoln Pius X 104. 3, Kearney 138. 4, Elkhorn South 147. 5, Lincoln 170. 6, Omaha South 177. 7, Millard North 188. 8, Millard South 234. 9, Lincoln Southeast 245. 10, Lincoln Southwest 257. 11, Papillion-La Vista 278. 12, Lincoln Northeast 287. 13, Hastings 294. 14, Omaha Westside 299. 15, Bellevue East 430.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Berlyn Schutz, LE, 19:00. 2, Jenna Muma, LE, 19:28. 3, Kylie Muma, 19:29. 4, Taylor Searcey, 19:33. 5, Hannah Ray, 19:36. 6, Chelsey Espinosa, HAS, 20:14. 7, Lizzy Kramer, LPX, 20:19. 8, Abigail Schmidt, LE, 20:27. 9, Izzy Apel, LE, 20:34. 10, Grace Bonsall, KHS, 20:36.
Other KHS Runners
28, Emma Bond 21:55. 30, Beatrice Lebsack 22;05. 37, Maggie Trenkle 22:19. 41, Emma Bonsall 22:26. 47, Kayla Poggioli 22:41. 53, Maddie Steele 22:54.
Columbus Scotus Inv.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Boone Central/Newman Grove 33. 2, Columbus Scotus 35. 3, Minden 66. 4, Wayne 75. 5, Wahoo 87. 6, Norfolk Catholic 104. 7, Logan View 121. 8, West Point-Beemer 141. 9, Columbus Lakeview 149. 10, Wisner-Pilger 184. 11, David City 203.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Zoe Christenson, WAH, 21:12. 2, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 21:16. 3, Olivia Fehringer, CS, 21:36. 4, Licia Weeder, BCNG, 21:53. 5, Morgann Johnson, BCNG, 21:56. 6, Jordan Stopak, BCHG, 22:10. 7, Liz Polk, LV, 22:20. 8, Liza Zaruba, CS, 22:27. 9, Charli Fischer, NC, 22:31. 10, Leah Podliska, HSF, 22:52.
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Minden 40. 2, Aquinas 41. 3, Columbus Scotus 56. 4, Wahoo 60. 5, Logan View 94. 6, Norfolk Catholic 100. 7, Boone Central/Newman Grove 109.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Payton Davis, AQ, 17:14. 2, Bradley Schindel, BCNG, 17:38. 3, Benjamin Juarez, CS, 17:47. 4, Brandon Mitzel, WPB, 18:00. 5, Grant Crockett, WAH, 18:10. 6, Konner Verbeck, MIN, 18:14. 7, Michael Gasper, CS, 18:18, 8, Eric Iniquez, MIN, 18:20. 9, Peter Sisco, AQ, 18:34. 10, Will Eller, AQ, 18:43.
Central City Inv.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Lexington 30. 2, Ord 38. 3, Aurora 53. 4, Fullerton 68. 5, Northwest 90. 6, Grand Island Cen6tral Catholic 122. 7, Nebraska Christian 132. 8, Central City 143. 9, Schuyler 150.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Kloe Severance, ORD, 20:12. 2, Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 20:31. 3, Kayla Barrios, LEX, 20:47. 4, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 20:52. 5, Marisol Deanda, SCH, 21:15. 6, Julia Smith, AUR, 21:19. 7, Kyla Carlson, AUR, 21:30. 8, Ella Buhlke, CC, 21:46. 9, Morgan Ritz, ORD, 21:47. 10, Marissa Garcia, LEX, 21:47.
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Northwest 23. 2, Aurora 39. 3, Lexington 40. 4, Schuyler 75. 5, St. Paul 80. 6, Nebraska Christian 154. 7, Central City 188. 8, Madison 234. 9, Ord 275. 10, Grand Island Central Catholic 301. 11, Twin River 417. 12, Fullerton 492.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Cyrus Rhea, LEX, 16:38. 2, Conner Wells, SP, 16:59. 3, Caleb Harb, NW, 127:07. 4, John Campbell, NW, 17:12. 5, Dylan Riley, AUR, 17:14. 6, Sean Worthman, LEX, 17:21. 7, Colby Hayes, NW, 17:23. 8, Kane Fiala, AUR, 17:23. 9, AJ Warner, NW, 17:32. 10, Eduardo Carrasco, SCH, 17:35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.