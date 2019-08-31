KEARNEY — Kearney High finished seventh Friday in a field of 14 teams at the Kearney High Invitational played at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
Lincoln Southwest posted a four-player total of 304 to edge runner-up Papillion-La Vista by 16 strokes.
The Bearcats posted a 380 team score.with Betsey Lewis and Megan Ernst shooting 94s and Hannah Lydiatt and Emily Jensen carding 96s.
Lincoln Pius X’s Coco Kolbas claimed medalist honors shooting a 96. Her round included a string of four straight birdies on the back nine. She had two bogeys on the front nine but finished with a birdie on the ninth hole.
Lincoln Southwest’s Katie Strickland was second with a 71.
Kearney High Inv.
At Awarri Dunes
Team Scores
1, Lincoln Southwest 304. 2, Papillion-La Vista 320. 3, North Platte 334. 4, Lincoln Pius X 340. 5, Grand Island 368. 6, Lincoln East 377. 7, Kearney 380, 9, Lincoln Southeast 391. 10, Fremont 392. 11, Columbus 434. 12, Kearney JV 447. 13, Hastings 475. 14, Norfolk 484.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Coco Kolbas, LPX, 69. 2, Kate Strickland, LSW, 71. 3, Brynn Sundquist, LSW, 73. 4, Elly Speece, PLV, 73. 5, Sydney Taake, PLV, 75. 6, Karen Morrison, NP, 77. 7, Neely Adler, LSW, 78. 8, Baylee Steele, NP, 80. 9, Caitlin Wilson, PLV, 81. 10, Sadie Steele, LSW, 82. 11, Adalia Mayo, LSE, 82. 12, Marissa Kuehn, LPX, 82. 13, Maya Lashley, NP, 83. 14, Emma Witte, FRE, 85. 15, Kaitlyn Dumpler, LE, 86.
KHS Varsity
Betsy Lewis 94, Megan Ernst 94, Emily Jensen 96, Hannah Lydiatt 96, Eve Edwards 107.