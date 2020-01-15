KEARNEY — Lincoln Southwest dominated a double dual swim meet Tuesday at Kearney High School.
The Silver Hawks boys defeated KHS 224-168 and Lincoln North Star 270-112. In the girls meet, Southwest topped KHS 258-135 and North Star 272-103.
KHS bested North Star 257-127 in the boys meet and 249-122 in the girls races.
KHS swimmers and divers won all the events not won by someone from Lincoln Southwest.
For the boys, Ethan Kinney, Jake Svec, Jacob Nieveen and Thomas Walsh won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 44.45 seconds to get the day off on the right foot.
Nieveen went on to win the 100-yard butterfly (53.32). Walsh won the 500 freestyle (5:12.20), and Svec won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.36).
For the girls, Rachel Harbols won the diving with 180.3 points, and Lauren Dillon won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.82).
