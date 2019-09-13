KEARNEY — An eight-run rally in the top of the seventh inning Thursday sparked Lincoln North Star to a doubleheader sweep of Kearney High at Patriot Park.
Kearney (12-3) led the second game 4-3 going to the seventh inning before the Navigators (13-4) rallied to win 11-4. North Star, ranked No. 6 in Class A, used a 10-run rally in to win the first game 15-2.
An error, one of six committed by the Bearcats, played a role in the eight-run rally in the second game along with three walks and two doubles.
Abby Heins and Ella Kugler had two hits apiece for Kearney, which lost back-to-back games for the first time this year..
Kelsey Choplin was the losing pitcher after allowing four hits and five walks while striking out four. Haley Becker came on in the seventh, giving up four hits.
The Navigators collected 13 hits in the first game, which lasted just three innings. Kearney had four hits, including a two-run double by Marisa Chamberlin.
The Bearcats are back in action Tuesday, playing a doubleheader at Norfolk.
Bearcat tennis team slams the door on Columbus
COLUMBUS — Kearney High’s tennis team rolled to a 15-0 win over Columbus, losing only two games in all 10 singles matches.
Phillip Tran, Carter Goff, Travis Sherbeck and Quinten Shaffer won their singles and doubles matches without giving up a game.
“All four of these guys really served well and controlled the vast majority of their points,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Phillip did a great job of moving his opponent around and kept him off balance and didn’t allow him to use his forehand. Carter was able to keep the ball deep in the court and didn’t allow his opponent any opportunities to get into the match. Travis used his serve well, but also controlled every area of the court.”
The Bearcats will be back in action Monday, playing at the Lincoln Invitational.
Kearney 15, Columbus 0
Singles — Phillip Tran, K, def. Adam Kamrath, C, 8-0. Chinyere Obasi, K, def. Colin Flyr, C, 8-0. Charlie Brockmeier, K, def. Connor Wiehn, C, 8-1. Ryan Mahalek, K, def. Alex Larsen, C, 8-1. Sam Rademacher, K, def. Landen Hastreiter, C, 8-0. Carson Elstermeier, K, def. Drew VunCannon, C, 8-0. Travis Sherbeck, K, def. Bohdyn Jedlicka, C, 8-0. Justin Baumert, K, def. Austin Pick, C, 8-0. Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Nick Zoucha, C, 8-0. Carter Goff, K, def. Jasper Wozny, C, 8-0
Doubles — Ryan Mahalek/Sam Rademacher, K, def. Connor Wiehn/Drew VunCannon, C, 8-1. Carson Elstermeier/Charlie Brockmeier, K, def. Alex Larsen/Landen Hastreiter, C, 8-1. Phillip Tran/Carter Goff, K, def. Adam Kamrath/Colin Flyr, C, 8-0. Justin Baumert/Chinyere Obasi, K, def. Bohdyn Jedlicka/Nick Zoucha, C, 8-2. Travis Sherbeck/Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Austin Pick/Jasper Wozny, C, 8-0.
KHS golfers second in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Grand Island edged Kearney High by three strokes Thursday to win the Lincoln Golf Classic played at Highlands Golf Course.
The Islanders, who had a 1-2-3 finish to shoot a 344, but Kearney High took the next four spots to come in with a 347. The team score exceeded the best mark by the Bearcats in the years JD Carson has been the coach — a mark established a little more than a week ago at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational.
.Betsey Lewis and Emily Jensen led the Kearney High effort with 85s. Grand Island’s Lilly Zoellner was the individual medailist.
Also for Kearney, Eve Edwards shot an 88 and Hannah Lydiatt an 89. Megan Ernst was Kearney’s fifth golfer, shooting a 91.
“Everybody came out and executed the game plan very well,” Carson said. “Nobody had any huge numbers today and if we can do that, we’ll do well.”
Lincoln Golf Classic
Team Scores
1, Grand Island 344. 2, Kearney 347. 3, Millard West 385. 4, Beatrice 389. 5, Columbus 409. 6, Millard South 422. 7, Lincoln North Star 425. 8, Norfolk 431. 9, Lincoln Northeast 432. 10, Omaha Mercy/Ralston 439. 11, Bellevue West 467. 12, Lincoln High 521.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Lilly Zoellner, GI, 79. 2, Sam Hanson, GI, 84. 3, Paige Pehrson, GI, 85. 4, Betsey Lewis, K, 85. 5, Emily Jensen, K 85. 6, Eve Edwards, K, 88. 7, Hannah Lydiatt, K, 89. 8, Riley Wrhel, LNE, 90. 9, Megan Ernst, K, 91. 10, Kylie Blume, NOR, 91.
