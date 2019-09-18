NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High tennis team battled the wind and an ambitious schedule to defeat North Platte 9-0 Monday afternoon.
“For the most part we did a nice job adjusting to the wind,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Today ended a stretch of 12 matches in four days. It will be nice to use the rest of this week to rest and regroup and focus on cleaning up a few things in practice.
“We have gotten a little loose with some shots like our serves and returns.”
Ryan Mahalek had a strong day, only losing one game in his two matches.
KHS 9, North Platte 0
Singles — Phillip Tran, K, def. Greg Bergeron 8-1. Chinyere Obasi, K, def. Clay Stone 8-2. Charlie Brockmeier, K, def. Zeik Florea 8-2. Ryan Mahalek, K, def. Ethan Mercer 8-0. Sam Rademacher, K, def. Isaiah Epler 8-1. Carson Elstermeier, K, def. Landon Blank 8-2
Doubles — Ryan Mahalek/Sam Rademacher, K, def. Zeik Florea/Isaiah Epler 8-1. Charlie Brockmeier/Carson Elstermeier, K, def. Ethan Mercer/Landon Blank 8-1. Phillip Tran/Chinyere Obasi, K, def. Greg Bergeron/Clay Stone 8-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.