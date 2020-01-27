KEARNEY — Kearney High avenged its Friday night loss to Columbus at the Midwest Duals Saturday morning at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, then went on to sweep the rest of the field in a series of duals.
Hunter Nagatani at 120 pounds set the tone for the day by avenging the loss he suffered the night before and the momentum carried on as KHS won 38-28. Nagatani pinned Clay Cerny in 42 seconds after Cerny won by pin on Friday. Brayden Smith at 132 and Peter Kreutzer at 285 also won with pins.
In the second round, KHS defeated Broomfield, Colo., 46-25, with Perry Swarm (106), Nagatani (120), Smith (138), Gauge McBride (152), Joshua Pierson (170) and Bronson Amend (182) scoring pins.
Kearney then routed Cheyenne Central 61-18 with Nagatani, Smith, McBride, Pierson and Dario Rodriguez (220) winning with pins.
In the final dual of the day, the Bearcats beat Gretna, 49-19. Archer Heelan (113), Nagatani, Smith, McBride, Pierson and Kreutzer scored pins.