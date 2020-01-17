NORTH PLATTE — Kearney High rolled to a dual victory at North Platte on Thursday, beating the Bulldogs 60-16.
North Platte forfeited at four weights but the Bearcats went 7-3 in the remaining matches.
Kearney’s Perry Swarm (106 pounds), Brayden Smith (138), Jackson Bespalec (160) and Alex Hunt (195) won by pinning their opponents. Gauge McBride (152) won by a technical fall, giving Kearney bonus points to add to the victory.
Kearney is scheduled to compete Saturday in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Lincoln.
Kearney 60, North Platte 16
106 — Perry Swarm, K, pinned Kole Weigel, NP, 3:04. 113 — Archer Heelan, K, won by forfeit. 120 — Hunter Nagatani, K, won by forfeit. 126 — Jaylan Ruffin, NP, pinned Rylie Steele, K, 3:52. 132 — Darian Diaz, NP, dec. Cisco Rivas, K, 13-3. 138 — Brayden Smith, K, pinned Santana Morin, NP, 1:30. 145 — Gage Ferguson, K, dec. Raymen Riley, NP, 8-1. 152 — Gauge McBride, K, won by technical fall Luke Rathjen, NP, 17-2. 160 — Jackson Bespalec, K, pinned Dominique Vieyra, NP, 4:19. 170 — Joshua Pierson, K, won by forfeit. 182 — Gavyn Brauer, NP, pinned Bronson Amend, K, 2:21. 195 — Alex Hunt, K, pinned Gus Kreber, NP, 1:11. 220 — Dario Rodriguez, K, dec. Peyton Dimmitt, NP, 10-2. 285 — Peter Kreutzer, K, won by forfeit.