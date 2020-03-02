LINCOLN — Jacob Nieveen placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly to lead Kearney at the state high school swimming and diving championships Saturday at Lincoln.
Nieveen posted a time of 52.26 seconds in the race.
Teammate Ethan Kinney was 12th in the 100 backstroke in a time of 54.36 seconds and Lauren Dillon won the consolation finals to finish ninth overall in the girls’ 100 breaststroke. She finished in a time of 52.26.
Nieveen, Kinney and Logan Arnold swam on both of Kearney’s relays that scored in the consolation finals. Jake Svec joined them on the 200-medley relay that placed ninth with a time of 1:40.09. Russell Dietz swam the first leg on the 200-freestyle relay that was 12th in 1:30.12.
In the team standings, the Kearney boys placed 17th with 47 points, while the girls were 19th with nine points.
“Having Jacob on the medal stand is a great end to his high school career, and Lauren finished strong winning the consolation final to end her high school career,” coach Jane Bartee said. “We are going to miss all of our seniors; they have made such an impact on our team. But the underclassmen are excited and the ready to work hard. Getting both teams in the top 20 is great way to finish the 2020 season.”