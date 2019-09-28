KEARNEY — Kearney High boys tennis defeated Alliance 9-0 in a dual Friday afternoon.
The Bearcats played 12 players in the sweep of Alliance.
"This really shows our depth," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "Many of our JV guys stepped in and played well to win their matches.
"Alliance is a nice team that does a really good job of playing defensive tennis. They didn’t make a lot of unforced errors, so it was important that we forced them into errors."
One singles match that stood out to Saulsbury came at the No. 3 spot. Travis Sherbeck continued his success this season by defeating Alliance’s Kirk Sanders 8-2.
"Travis has really figured out his singles game," Saulsbury said. "Travis does a great job of being patient, but when he has the opportunity to attack, he takes advantage of it."
Saulsbury also raved about the performance of Kearney’s No. 2 doubles team of Carson Elstermeier and Charlie Brockmeier. They had little troubles against Alliance, as they beat Kirk Sanders and Bryson Darveau 8-1.
"Carson Elstermeier and Charlie Brockmeier have been playing really strong doubles for us," Saulsbury said. "We had Carson and Charlie switch sides of the court and this change has proved beneficial.
"Carson and Charlie are playing with more confidence and playing more aggressive. This has lead to more easy points for them."
