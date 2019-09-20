NORFOLK — The Kearney High girls finished fifth Thursday at the Norfolk Invitational.
Played at the Norfolk Country Club, which will host the state tournament next month, the tournament drew many of the top 10 teams in the state.
Millard North won the tournament with a 346, beating runner-up Papillion-La Vista by two strokes and third-place Lincoln Southwest by five strokes. Kearney, with a 367, was 21 strokes back, but coach J.D. Carson liked what he saw from his team.
“It seemed like for all five of them it was a round where we just had to grind out a bunch of bogeys, and good for them they did that,” he said.
Emily Jensen, Hannah Lydiatt and Betsey Lewis tied with scores of 91, which placed them 16th — one stroke away from top-15 medals. Eve Edwards wasn’t far behind with a 94 and Megan Ernst shot a 104.
Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland was the individual medalist, shooting a 73.
Carson said it the Bearcats felt they threw away a few strokes but the scores give them a good benchmark as they hope to see the course again at state.
Kearney will have a dual Monday in Grand Island with the Islanders then play in the Spartan Invitational Thursday in Lincoln.
Norfolk Invitational
Team Scores
1, Millard North 346, 2, Papillion-La Vista 348. 3, Lincoln Southwest 351. 4, Lincoln Pius X 360. 5, Kearney 367. 6, Grand Island 375. 7, Omaha Westside 378. 8, Elkhorn South 378. 9, Omaha Marian 379. 10, Lincoln East 387. 11, Norfolk 404. 12, Fremont 413. 13, Millard West 416. 14, Papillion-La Vista South 417. 15, Columbus 419.
Gothenburg Inv.
Team Scores
1, North Platte 322. 2, Scottsbluff 342. 3, Ogallala 351. 4, Broken Bow 412. 5, Cambridge 417. 6T, Holdrege 432. 6T, Northwest 432. 8, Valentine 435. 9, Minden 430. 10, Lexington 446. 11, Cozad 452. 13, McCook 475. 14T, Gothenburg JV NTS. 14T, Dundy County-Stratton NTS. 14T, Southwest NTS.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Harley Hitibrand, OG, 73. 2, Baylee Steele, NP, 74. 3, Emily Kryzanowski, SB, 77. 4, Karsen Morrison, NP, 79. 5, Maggie Lashley, NP, 83. 6, Anna Kelley, SB, 85. 7, Emily Gustafson, HOL, 86. 8, Abbie Jones, NP, 86. 9, Carson Hauschild, SB, 86. 10, Kaylee Wach, OG, 88.
