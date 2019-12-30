LINCOLN — Ten girls scored, three in double figures, as the Kearney High girls broke into the win column Saturday afternoon with a 58-18 win over Lincoln Southeast in the consolation bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln.
With the win, the Bearcats (1-6) advanced to play Grand Island today, but the game has been postponed.
Kearney established its dominance over Southeast ear, jumping to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter. The Bearcats extended the margin to 32-6 at halftime and 46-12 after three quarters.
Ten Kearney girls scored in the game with Adi Wood, Kaleigh Hatcher and Aspen Rusher reaching double figures.
Wood and Hatcher scored 12 each. Hatcher, a sophomore reserve, had scored five points before Saturday’s game.
Kearney 58, Lincoln SE 18
Score by Quarters
Kearney (1-6)18 14 14 12 — 58
Lincoln SE (0-8)2 4 4 8 — 18
KEARNEY — Adi Wood 12, Kaleigh Hatcher 12, Aspen Rusher 10, Lily Novacek 8, Kari Steubing 4, Kierstynn Garner 4, Tatum Rusher 3, Anna Boyd 2, Kendal Soucie 2, Sydney Province 1.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST — Scoring not available.
Lincoln East boys avenge earlier loss to Bearcats
LINCOLN — Lincoln East used a solid first half to pave the way to a 69-60 win over Kearney High in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday at Lincoln North Star High School.
The win by the Spartans avenges a 14-point loss to the Bearcats earlier in the year.
Easton Bruce led the Bearcats with 16 points, while Nate Jacobsen tallied 13 and Jack Johnson 10.
Seth Stroh grabbed 10 rebounds.
With the loss, Kearney drops to the losers’ bracket where it will face Lincoln Southwest today at Lincoln North Star.
Lincoln East 69, KHS 60
Score by Quarters
L. East (4-4)18 20 15 16 — 69
Kearney (3-3)15 11 16 18 — 60
LINCOLN EAST — Scoring not available.
KEARNEY — Easton Bruce 16, Nate Jacobsen 13, Jack Johnson 10, Colin Murray 9, Seth Stroh 5, Preston Pearson 4, Travis Sherbeck 3
