LINCOLN — Kearney High placed fifth Thursday at the Lincoln East Spartan Invitational played at Highlands Golf Course.
The Bearcats posted a 356 score, one stroke behind Lincoln East. Papillion-La Vista won the tournament, shooting a 331 total.
For Kearney, Megan Ernst claimed seventh place, shooting an 83.
“Megan Ernst played extremely well today, which is exciting,” KHS coach JD Carson said. “I’m super impressed with the score she shot today for somebody who just started playing golf last year. It’s a testament to how hard she works and how good she’s become.”
Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the medalist, shooting a 78. Papillion-La Vista’s Sydney Taaka was second with a 69.
Rounding out Kearney’s team score were Hannah Lydiatt with an 88, Emily Jensen with an 89 and Betsey Lewis and Eve Edwards with 96.
Carson said the team score is “right around where we need to be” with the conference and district tournaments coming up.
Lincoln East Spartan Inv.
Team Scores
1, Papillion-La Vista 331. 2, Lincoln Pius X 340. 3, Grand Island 350. 4, Lincoln East 355. 5, Kearney 356. 6, Lincoln Southwest 384. 7, Fremont 390. 8, Columbus 399. 9T, Norfolk 401. 9T, Lincoln Southeast 401. 11, Lincoln Northeast 418. 12, Millard West 426. 13, Lincoln North Star 454. 14, Bellevue West 717. 15, Lincoln High 811.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 78. 2, Sydney Taaka, PLV, 79. 3, Elly Spence, GI, 80. 5, Adella Maiyo, LSE, 81. 6, Lauren Carr, LPX, 82. 7, Megan Ernst, KHS, 83. 8, Lily Zoellner, GI, 83. 9, Emma Witte, FRE, 86. 10, Morgan Runyan, LE, 86.
