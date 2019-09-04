LINCOLN — The Kearney High girls golf team shot its best score Tuesday since J.D. Carson became the head coach five years ago.
The Bearcats shot a four-player total of 350 strokes at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational played at Highlands Golf Course. The score placed Kearney sixth in a field of 17.
Junior Betsey Lewis led Kearney with a an 82, placing 14th to claim the first medal of her career.
Teammate Eve Edwards was two strokes back, losing out on a medal on a scorecard playoff.
Hannah Lydiatt followed with a 90, while Emily Jensen posted a 94 and Megan Ernst a 97.
Lincoln Southwest won the tournament with a 313, followed by Millard North at 322. North Platte and Papillion-La Vista tied for third at 329.
Millard North’s Katie Rugie was the medalist, posting a 69. Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X, who won the Kearney High Invitational on Friday, finished second with a 70.
n Lincoln Pius X Inv.
At Highlands GC
Team Scores
1, Lincoln Southwest 313. 2, Millard North 322. 3T, North Platte 329. 3T, Papillion-La Vista 329. 5,, Lincoln Pius X Gold 337. 6, Kearney 350. 7, Grand Island 359. 8, Omaha Marian 365. 9, Lincoln East 367. 10, Lincoln Southwest 374. 11, Fremont 397. 12, Beatrice 398. 13, Papillion-La Vista South 418. 15, Lincoln Pius X Green 428. 16, Millard West 435. 17, Lincoln Pius X White 475.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Katie Rugie, MN, 69. 2, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 70. 3, Elle Speece, PLV, 71. 4, Kate Strickland, LSW, 73. 5, Brynn Sunquist, LSW, 74. 6, Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 75. 7, Ainsley Sothan, LSE, 76. 8, Lauren Carr, LPX, 78. 9, Jazmine Taylor, MN 78. 10, Baylee Steele, NP, 78. 11, Sydney Taake, PLV, 78. 12, Karsen Morrison, NP, 69. 13, Neely Adler, LSW, 80. 14, Betsey Lewis, KHS, 82. 15, Ava Mathies, OM, 84.
