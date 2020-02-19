LINCOLN — Kearney High has qualified 14 boys entries and eight girls entries for the Nebraska High School Swimming and Diving Championships Feb. 27-29 in Lincoln.
Both teams qualified all three relays and two divers each — Hannah Hepner and Makayla Gordon for the girls and Ben Knoell and Richard Harbols for the boys.
Thomas Walsh, Ethan Kinney and Jacob Nieveen qualified in two individual events. Walsh qualified in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, Kinney in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. And Nieveen in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.
Other qualifiers are Cade Haffener in the 200 freestyle, Russell Dietz in the 50 freestyle and Michael Marchard in the 100 butterfly.
Individuals qualifying in the girls races were Kay Lynn Trenkle in the 500 freestyle, Callie Bartee in the 100 breaststroke and Lauren Dillon in the 100 breaststroke
“We had a few swimmers sneak in there, which is really exciting. We haven’t had more than one swimmer qualify individually for many years. I am so excited to see what happens next week,” said KHS coach Jane Bartee.