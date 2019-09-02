LINCOLN — The Kearney High softball team improved to 8-0, winning the Lincoln Public Schools’ Tournament on Saturday, pounding out 42 hits in three games.
Kearney defeated Columbus 8-4, Lincoln Northeast 14-8 and Wahoo 12-7.
A four-run third inning put Kearney ahead 7-0 against Columbus. The Discoverers scored all their runs in the last two innings and really didn’t threaten Kearney’s lead.
Marisa Chamberlin and Haidyn Skeen shared the pitching duties. Chamberlin pitched the first three innings, not allowing a run.
At the plate, Karleigh Scott homered and drove in two runs. Sophie Junker was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Ella Kugler, Lizzie Bean and Chamberlin also had two hits apiece.
Against Lincoln Northeast, Kearney trailed 4-3 before scoring four in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Aurora Athy drilled a home run and a double to lead Kearney’s 16-hit attack. Kelsey Choplin was 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs.
Haley Becker was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits during four innings.
In the championship game with Wahoo, both teams rallied often in the early innings. Kearney led 4-2 after the first and 6-5 after two innings before a 6-run third inning by the Bearcats broke the game open.
Bean went 3 for 4 with two doubles and Choplin had three hits with three RBIs.
Tuesday, Kearney will play host to Grand Island Northwest at Patriot Park.