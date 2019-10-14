OMAHA — Millard South came out of the losers’ bracket to beat Kearney High for the championship of the A-5 District softball tournament.
The Patriots had to win twice because Kearney won the first game Saturday afternoon, 10-8, to secure its 20th win of the season.
The victory for Kearney came after a five-run rally in the seventh inning that included back-to-back doubles by Karleigh Scott and Marisa Chamberlin, which were followed by back-to-back singles by Kari Struebing and Lizzie Bean. After a walk by Ella Kugler, Kelsie Choplin completed the rally with a single.
Scott went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Struebing was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Haley Becker was the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings of relief.
Needing only one victory to advance to the state tournament, Kearney only could come up with three hits in a 4-1 loss in the first championship game. Bean’s solo home run in the second inning was Kearney’s only run. Becker pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and two earned runs. She struck out four.
In the ultimate championship, Millard South (25-8) built a 9-0 lead with five in the first and four in the third. Kearney came back to score five runs but fell 13-5.
Kearney had eight hits, including a home run by Chamberlin, but could never catch up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.