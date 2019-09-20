KEARNEY — Kearney High pieced together a five-run rally in the sixth inning to beat McCook 12-8 Thursday night at Patriot Park, ending a four-game losing streak..
The Bearcats (13-5) led most of the game, but McCook (6-11) rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to go ahead 8-7.
Lizzie Bean’s two-out single in the sixth tied the game, scoring pitch runner Katie Nickel. Then Ella Kugler doubled to center field to drive in two more runs.
Back-to-back singles by Kari Struebing and Sophie Junker drove in runs to complete the rally.
Marisa Chamberlin, who pitched a seven-inning complete game, worked around a lead-off double in the seventh to preserve the win.
Chamberlin scattered 10 hits and walked two but struck out six.
At the plate, Struebing was 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Kugler was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs. Bean, Junker, Chamberlin and Karleigh Scott had two hits each as Kearney collected 17 hits in the game.
Today and Saturday, Kearney will play in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational.
