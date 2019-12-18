KEARNEY — Kearney High won both sides of a swimming dual Tuesday with Hastings at KHS. The boys won 252-162 and the girls won 229-176.
Kearney won 13 of the 24 events even though some swimmers competed in events that are not their usual skills.
In individual events, Jacob Nieveen, Ethan Kinney and Lauren Dillon were double winners. Nieveen won the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 1.25 seconds), and 200 individual medley (2:13.69). Kinney won the 100 butterfly (57.47) and 500 freestyle (5:19.71). Dillon won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.91) and the 500 freestyle (6:17.74).
Other individual winners were Thomas Walsh in the 200 freestyle (1:57.35), Kay Lynn Trenkle in the 50 freestyle (27.29), Grace Pierzina in the 200 freestyle (2:17.01) and Hannah Hepner in the girls 1-meter diving.
In the relays, Kearney’s boys won both medley races. Kinney, Nieveen, Jake Svec and Logan Arnold swam on the 200 medley and Kinney, Arnold, Walsh and Nieveen swam the 400 medley relay.
For the girls, Addison Pierzina, Gracie Pierzina, Katie Philpot and Kay Lynn Trenkle won the 400 free relay.
“Our depth really helped us out tonight,” Kearney coach Jane Bartee said. “Lauren Dillon is really stepping up and improving as she matures in the pool. Jacob Nieveen, for the second time in our last two meets, had to step it up to hold off the charging Tigers (in the 400 freestyle relay). I wouldn’t want anyone else in that spot. He is a tough kid that doesn’t like to lose.”
Friday and Saturday, the Kearney swimmers will compete in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.