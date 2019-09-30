HASTINGS — Kearney High won three of the four divisions Saturday at the Hastings Invitational tennis tournament, and finished second in the other to easing win the team championship.
Kearney scored 47 points to runner-up Adams Central’s 38.
Phillip Tran won at No. 1 singles while Ryan Mahalek and Sam Rademacher won No. 1 doubles and Carson Elstermeier and Charlie Brockmeier won No. 2 doubles. All three entries went 4-0.
Chinyere Obasi went 3-1 to finish second at No. 2 singles.
Tran staked himself to early leads in all of his matches, then extended his advantage.
“Phillip creates a lot of free points off of his serve. He had quite a few service winners, as well as putting weak returns away,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Phillip’s ability to stay in points continues to improve. Phillip does well to switch strategies when he needs to based on the situation, score, or weather conditions.”
Mahalek and Rademacher controlled all four of their matches, winning 8-2 or better. Both served well and forced their opponents into quite a few errors, according to Saulsbury.
Hastings Invitational
Team Scores
1, Kearney 47. 2, Adams Central 38. 3, Norfolk 28. 4, Hastings 27. 5, Scottsbluff 26. 6, Columbus 18. 7, Alliance 17. 8, North Platte 10. 9, Grand Island 5.
KHS softball team splits pair of games in Lincoln
LINCOLN — The Kearney High softball team split a pair of games Saturday at Lincoln, beating Lincoln East 4-1 but losing to Omaha Skutt 9-3.
The split gives Kearney a 15-12 record.
In the win over Lincoln East, Kearney belted out 10 hits and scored solo runs in four straight innings, starting in the third inning.
Lizzie Bean and Karleigh Scott led the Kearney offense with two hits each, including a double. Bella Molina and Abby Heins also had two hits each.
Haley Becker was the winning pitcher, giving up six hits and one earned run over six innings.
In the loss to Omaha Skutt, the Skyhawks scored six runs in the first and Kearney never recovered.
Molina had a triple and Kari Streubing had an RBI single for Kearney. Kelsey Choplin took the pitching loss.
