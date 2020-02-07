KEARNEY — Kearney High won nine of the 14 weight classes to defeat Grand Island, 45-24, Thursday night in the last dual of the regular season.
In an odd quirk of scheduling, Kearney and Grand Island will square off again Saturday morning in the first round of the NSAA Duals State Tournament at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Thrusday’s dual was senior night for the Bearcats and was held in conjunction with the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s dual with Newman University.
Each team received a forfeit with Grand Island scoring pins at 160 and 170 pounds.
Kearney wrestlers scored five pins to accumulate the bonus points that are affiliated with them. Unter Nagatani (120 pounds), Gauge McBride (152), Bronson Amend (182), Alex Hunt (195) and Dario Rodriguez (220) won by falls while Brayden Smith received a forfeit, Archer Heelan, Rylie Steele and Gage Ferguson won decisions.
KHS 45, Grand Island 24
106 — Ein Obermiller, GI, dec. Perry Swarm, K, 3-0. 113 — Archer Heelan, K, dec. Juan Pedro, GI 8-4 SV-1. 120 — Hunter Nagatani, K, pinned Rogelio Ruiz, GI, 3:01. 126 — Blake Cushing, GI, won by forfeit. 132 — Rylie Steele, K, dec. Kael Kingery, GI, 5-1. 138 — Brayden Smith, K, won by forfeit. 145 — Gage Ferguson, K, dec. Brody Arrants, GI, 9-2. 152 — Gauge McBride, K, pinned Ethan Steinfeldt, GI, 3:16. 160 — Tyler Salpas, GI, pinned Tate Kuchera, K, 3:15. 170 — Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, pinned Joshua Pierson, K, 1:30. 182 — Bronson Amend, K, pinned Izaiah Deras, GI, 2:51. 195 — Alex Hunt, K, pinned Skylar Wood, GI, 0:36. 220 — Dario Rodriguez, K, pinned Alex Rodriguez, GI, 4:24. 285 — Michael Isele, GI, dec. Peter Kreutzer, K, 4-3.