Kearney’s Katie Philpot

Kearney’s Katie Philpot, facing, and Omaha Westside’s Rachel Minor high five after the Special Olympics girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday. Philpot won the race with a time of 27.21 seconds. Minor was second at 31.63.

 BH News Service

LINCOLN — Kearney High’s Lauren Dillon broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke during the preliminary heats of the Nebraska High School Swimming and Diving Championships Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Dillon posted a time of 1 minute, 7.50 seconds to qualify for today’s (Saturday’s) finals.

For the Kearney boys, Jacob Nieveen led the way by qualifying with the fourth-fastest time in the 100-yard butterfly. Ethan Kinney qualified in the 100-yard backstroke with the ninth-fastest time and all-three Kearney relays advanced to the consolation finals.