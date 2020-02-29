LINCOLN — Kearney High’s Lauren Dillon broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke during the preliminary heats of the Nebraska High School Swimming and Diving Championships Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
Dillon posted a time of 1 minute, 7.50 seconds to qualify for today’s (Saturday’s) finals.
For the Kearney boys, Jacob Nieveen led the way by qualifying with the fourth-fastest time in the 100-yard butterfly. Ethan Kinney qualified in the 100-yard backstroke with the ninth-fastest time and all-three Kearney relays advanced to the consolation finals.