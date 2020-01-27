KEARNEY — Kearney High had its hands full Saturday night against Lincoln Southwest.
The Bearcats’ defense had no answer to slow down the Silver Hawks’ inside-out approach and allowed the Silver Hawks to shoot a sizzling 66 percent from the floor. The Silver Hawks’ success on the offensive end caused the Bearcats to fall behind by as many as 27 points in a 73-49 loss at KHS.
“You can’t give up both facets of the game,” KHS coach Drake Beranek said. “We gave up the paint and we gave them the 3-point line, and that’s a recipe for disaster. There are a lot of things that need to be fixed, and, obviously, we didn’t fix it.”
The lopsided loss came less than 24 hours after the Bearcats (8-6) stunned Lincoln Pius X (11-2), who’s one of the top teams in Class A, by six points on Friday in Lincoln.
The Bearcats didn’t carry any of that momentum into their contest against the Silver Hawks (6-10). They started off slow and trailed the entire game after Silver Hawks’ Jayson Wakefield sank a 3-pointer for the game’s first basket about 40 seconds into the contest.
Saturday’s loss also snapped the Bearcats’ two-game winning streak.
“We talked a little bit about how really good teams, really good players have some success and want more,” Beranek said. “We came out a little flat. We shortened our bench up quite a bit last night and played a tough game. But when we come back home, we have to be better than we were tonight.”
After trailing by one point at the end of the first quarter, the Bearcats found themselves down 30-23 at halftime. They scored the first basket of the second half on a layup by Seth Stroh to pull within five points.
But that was the closest the Bearcats came, as the Silver Hawks scored the next seven points to build a 12-point cushion.
The Bearcats scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, but their defense had no answer for stopping the Silver Hawks, who netted 26 points.
The Bearcats never developed any consistency on the offensive end, shooting 37.2 percent from the floor, including a 5-of-24 shooting performance for 20.8 percent mark from beyond the arc. The Silver Hawks made 8 of 15 3-pointers for 53.3 percent.
“As a staff we have to do a better job coming out of halftime and making some adjustments,” Beranek said. “There’s not a lot of adjustments that can be made for not a ton of energy. I thought our guys tried to battle back a few different times, but we dug ourselves a hole early and could never get out of it.”
LSW 73, KHS 49
Scores by Quarter
LSW (6-10) 18 12 17 26 – 73
KHS (8-6) 16 7 10 16 – 49
Individual Scoring
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST – Ben Hunzeker 7, Jared Bohrer 17, Rylan Smith 8, Tyler Sellentin 2, Jyson Wakefield 11, Brayton Christensen 11, Myles Hoehne 8, Jacob Balfany 1, Matt Rink 2, Dane Gebers 6.
KEARNEY – Easton Bruce 3, Seth Stroh 18, Preston Pearson 5, Colin Murray 8, Jack Johnson 7, Will Vanderbeek 3, Trevor Cumpston 2, Will Luthans 3.
KHS girls overwhelmed in second half
KEARNEY – Kearney High led by one point over Lincoln Southwest at halftime. But in the final two quarters, Lincoln Southwest came to life, capitalizing on the Bearcats’ suspect defense on Saturday afternoon.
The Bearcats scored nine points in the second half of a 46-31 loss to the Silver Hawks.
The Silver Hawks (10-6) outscored the Bearcats (3-11) 25-9 during the final two quarters, including a 15-5 advantage in the fourth.
The Bearcats scored in single digits in the first, third and fourth quarters. The lone player to score in double figures was freshman reserve Tatum Rusher, who made 6 of 11 shots to finish with a game-high 18 points.
LSW 46, KHS 31
Scores by Quarter
LSW (10-6) 8 13 10 15 – 46
KHS (3-11) 9 13 4 5 – 31
Individual Scoring
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST – Katie Carpenter 8, Skylar Pieper 3, Kate Dilsaver 15, Riley Wells 6, Taryn Ling 6, Freddie Wallace 7, Carly Coen 1.
KEARNEY – Kari Struebing 4, Tatum Rusher 18, Kierstynn Garner 2, Aspen Rusher 3, Sydney Province 2, Lily Novacek 2.
