PAPILLION — Seventh-ranked Papillion-La Vista spoiled the debut of Kearney High School’s first-year head coach Kyle Fletcher.
The Monarchs held the Bearcats to 10 points in the first half and went on to win 67-30 in the Early Bird Tournament.
Olivia Boudreau led the Monarchs with 10 points, joining 11 teammates in the scoring column.
Eight KHS girls scored, led by Aspen Rusher with seven points and Sydney Province with six.
KHS is back in action tonight by hosting Lincoln North Star.
n Papillion-LV 67, Kearney 30
Score by Quarters
Kearney (0-1)3 7 7 13 — 30
Papillion-LV (1-0)9 15 21 22 — 67
KEARNEY — Aspen Rusher 7, Sydney Province 6, Lily Novacek 5, Adi Wood 4, Kierstynn Garner 3, Kari Struebing 2, Kaleigh Hatcher 2, Anna Boyd 1.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA — Olivia Boudreau 10, Caitlyn Ryan 7, Brooklyn Wrice 6, Jenna Hoelscher 5, Brown 5, Anna Fitzgerald 3, Olivia Kraft 3, Emily Lansman 3, Ava White 2, Maggie Vasa 2, Brynnan Sargent 2, Sara Carlson 2.
