KEARNEY — The regular season is in the books, the postseason begins.
Kearney High football accomplished plenty in the regular season — a district championship and a 7-2 record for starters — Friday night the second season begins with the Bearcats playing Elkhorn South at 7 p.m. Friday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
It will be a new experience for the two teams. Even though both are playoff veterans, they have never played each other in football.
“You see them on film once in awhile but we don’t know what their philosophy is in certain formations or certain down-and-distance scenarios. So we’re kind of going into the game a little bit on the blind side,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said.
The known
What Cool knows is that the Storm are big and physical up front and “everything offensively goes through their quarterback,” he said.
Senior quarterback Eliott Brown has passed for 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s also ran for 312 yards and three touchdowns.
His favorite receiver is running back Eli Hustad, who is over 1,000 yards combined rushing and receiving and has scored 12 touchdowns.
Defensively, Cool said the Storm will give the Bearcats “a ton of different looks” and they like to blitz.
Elkhorn South’s 6-3 record includes losses to No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 3 Millard South and No. 7 Omaha Westside.
“Their losses have been against quality opponents. ... They played a tough schedule and they’ve been very competitive all year long,” Cool said.
No Place Like Home
Kearney’s only losses this year are to No. 2 Millard West and No. 6 Grand Island. Their 7-2 earned them a home game in the first round of the playoffs. The Bearcats are the eighth seed in the bracket while Elkhorn South is the ninth seed. The Omaha World-Herald’s Top Ten ratings reflect the same rankings for both schools.
Make no mistake, Cool i s happy to be playing at home, which he believes will be a big advantage for the Bearcats.
“To get a home playoff game that’s a tremendous accomplishment for our program,” he said. “They (the Storm) haven’t left the Metro all year long. ... When you have to get on the bus and travel three hours, it’s sometimes not an easy task to get yourself ready to go. We know, we’ve been on that bus plenty of times.”
A strong showing of support from the home fans only adds to the advantage.
“We want to make sure we have an electric crowd with a lot of rowdies and band people and community support. It should be a great night for high school football,” he said.
Bearcats on the Rise
Kearney High has already accomplished many of its season goals by winning a district championship and earning a home game in the first round of the playoffs, and Cool said he’s seen his team make improvements throughout the year in almost every aspect of the program.
“To win the district championship last week, to play against tough competition all year Long, to play a physical game last week against North Platte, we are hoping that will be an advantage for us,” Cool Said. “The experience our kids have had the last nine games, we have to take all those experiences and make ourselves better as the playoffs continue. We have to ask ourselves, how can we tackle better? How can we block better” how can we play special teams better?”
Kearney comes into the game with one of the top defenses in the state, allowing just over nine points per game. Offensively, the Bearcats have scored nearly 33 points per game.
Running back Miko Maessner has gone over the 1,000-yard mark for the second year of his career and averages nearly eight yards per carry to lead the offense.
