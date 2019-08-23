KEARNEY — The Kearney High softball team got off to a 2-0 start by sweeping Lincoln Pius X 5-1 and 7-3 Thursday night at Patriot Park.
“It was fun to watch them come together,” said coach Barb Wegner, who is in her first year with the Bearcats.
Kearney had six extra-base hits in the two games and “stellar” pitching from Haley Becker, Marisa Chamberlain and Kelsey Choplin.
“I’ve never seen our pitcher pitch like they did today,” Wegner said.
The three pitchers gave up one earned run and struck out eight.
Becker pitched a complete game in the opener, scattering seven hits while striking out two and walking one.
Chamberlain pitched the first five innings of the second game, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out four. Choplin finished the game, pitching two 3-up, 3-down innings, striking out two.
At the plate, Choplin was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple in the second game. Ella Kugler and Chamberlain also connected for doubles.
In the first game, Chamberlain and Bella Molina had two hits apiece with each connecting for a double.
“I’m very excited. It was a great start to the season,” Wegner said.
Monday, Kearney is back in action, playing at Lincoln Northeast.
KHS golfers win triangular
GRAND ISLAND — Hannah Lydiatt posted a 41 at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course in Grand Island to lead Kearney to a win in a golf triangular with Grand island and Columbus.
Kearney shot a 180 score to beat the Islanders by eight strokes. The Discoverers were third at 208.
Also for Kearney, Betsy Lewis shot a 45, Emily Jensen and Eve Edwards posted 47s and Megan Ernst shot a 49.
Monday, Kearney will compete in a dual at Holdrege.