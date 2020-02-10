KEARNEY — The first round of the Nebraska State Dual Championships didn’t treat Hub Territory teams kindly.
Kearney High in Class A, Minden in Class B and Amherst in Class C went down to defeat Saturday morning at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The losses put the area teams in the consolation bracket where Amherst had the most success, rising to fifth.
KHS finished sixth, losing the consolation championship to Columbus after falling in the first round to Grand Island. In between the Bearcats easily defeated Millard North.
The loss to Grand Island, 41-28, came only two days after the Bearcats defeated the Islanders in a dual at KHS.
Kearney fell behind 19-6 after the first five weights with Archer Heelan scoring the only win at 113 pounds.
Brayden Smith received a forfeit at 138 pounds, but Kearney’s next win on the mat didn’t come until Gauge McBride claimed a major decision at 152 pounds. Bronson Amend gave Kearney it’s only other contested victory, pinning his opponent at 182 pounds.
In a 53-21 victory over Millard North, Kearney swept the first seven matches with Hunter Nagatani (120), Rylie Steele (126), Smith (138), Gage Ferguson (145) and Gauge McBride (152) claiming victories by pin. Josh Pierson (170) and Dario Rodriguez (220) also won by pin in later matches.
However, the momentum didn’t carry over as Columbus won the fifth-place match, 36-30. The Bearcats and Discoverers had split duals on back-to-back days in January.
Kearney built up a 24-12 lead with Steele (126), Smith (138), Ferguson (145), McBride (152) and Tate Kuchera (160) coming out on top. But Columbus won five of the next six weights to lock up the victory.
Amherst fifth in Class C
Logan View heavyweight Alex Miller pinned Amherst heavyweight Jaxon Taubenheim midway through the second period to give the Raiders a 39-33 victory over the Broncos in the first round of the Class C bracket.
But that was the only loss for the Broncos, who moved up from Class D to Class C this year, as they rebounded to beat Raymond Central and Conestoga.
“I thought we wrestled really well. Looking back at Logan View, we thought we had a chance coming in. We had one kid get pinned that we weren’t planning on and we had two that we thought would pin that ended up not getting it,” Amherst coach Chase Klingelhoefer said. “We ended up losing by six points, so we look back on that and it’s kind of hard. But they overcame well and came back against Raymond Central. They’re a tough team, but we got on a roll in the heavier weights.”
Amherst and Logan View entered the heavweight match tied at 33. Logan View built a 15-0 lead after the first three weight classes, but Amherst came back to tie it with pins by Isaiah Shields (126) and David Smolik (132) and a decision by Quentyn Frank (138).
Three straight Logan View pins were answered by pins from Amherst’s Riley Gallaway (170) and Drew Bogard (182) and decisions by Cole Stokebrand (195) and Jarin Potts (220) to tie the score for the heavyweights.
In the consolation semifinals, Amherst had little trouble beating Raymond Central, 49-24.
Shields (126), Josh Klingelhoefer (138), Stokebrand (182), Bogard (195) and Taubenheim (285) won with pins. Ian Hughes (113), Frank (132), Morgan Shields (145), Gallaway (170) and Potts (220) also prevailed.
The Broncos also handled Conestoga in the fifth-place match, 48-30, winning six matches by pin and two by forfeit. Coming out on top with pins were Shields (126), Frank (132), Josh Klingelhoefer (138), Gallaway (170) and Stokebrand.
“I think we wrestled pretty good, today and (Friday’s Fort Kearny Conference tournament) kind of rolled all into each other. We’ have some kids going on some good streaks right now. Hopefully they can keep it going into districts,” Chase Klingelhoefer said.
Minden goes 0-2
Minden’s first appearance in the state dual meet didn’t last long. The Whippets drew top-seeded Hastings in the first round and lost 61-18. In the consolation semifinals, the Whippets were eliminated from the tournament by Central City, 51-30.
Whippet wrestlers got the maximum out of their three wins against Hastings with Evan Smith (120), Alex Banuelos (152) and Jaron Brown (170) winning by pin.
Smith and Banuelos repeated their success with victories against Central City. Hunter Heath (132), Daulton Kuehn (182), Jordan Cole (195) also won with pins against Central City.
@HubSports_Buck