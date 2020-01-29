KEARNEY — Trailing by two in the closing seconds, the Kearney High girls looked for a shot that could tie or win the game.
Three-point shooter Kierstynn Garner got the first look, but a defender closed fast enough to discourage the shot.
Lily Novacek, who had already scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, was the second, but the pass down low to her was knocked away and Lincoln Northeast came up with the ball and a 47-45 victory.
It was the fifth loss by less than 10 points for the 3-12 Bearcats, and the second straight game the Bearcats lost after leading in the second half.
“More than one, we had a lot of chances,” said KHS coach Kyle Fletcher, whose team led 25-16 at halftime. “We just probably threw away too many of those chances early in the third quarter. ... Then we kind of figured it out and we were OK. We just need to put ourselves back in that position again and eventually we’ll figure it out.”
Northeast endured a 4-minute dry spell in the first half as Kearney went on an 11-0 run. But it only took the Rockets four minutes into the second half to catch up.
“We knew they were probably going to have to come out and press us because they were down nine and had really no offense. ... Their offense is going to have to come out of somewhere,” Fletcher said. “I think we panicked. I think we got freaked out. I think we started throwing the ball away. We stopped seeing our teammates and we just stopped seeing what they were doing.”
McKenna Minter carried most of the offensive load for the Rockets as she penetrated into the lane again and again and hit short jump shots. She finished with 22 points, including two free throws after Kearney committed the crucial turnover at the end of the game.
Minter made a short jumper midway through the fourth quarter that put Northeast ahead 41-34, but Kearney closed the gap to 43-41. In playing for the last shot, Fletcher said the Bearcats were looking for a 3-pointer.
“We probably had some chances there maybe to get another basket around the rim, but we wanted to really hit a dagger if we could,” he said. “Kierstynn had a good look at it but they rushed her ... and the inside kind of closed down so, we have to come up with the better play where they can see something a little bit easier next time.”
The loss was Kearney’s fourth straight, and its sixth in seven games.
For the Bearcats it’s the old adage of a team needing to learn how to win.
“That’s a lot of it. I mean it’s all of us together figuring out how to piece together enough of a full 32 minutes where we’re good to go,” Fletcher said. “We’re going to keep working at it. We’re going to keep getting better until we get over that little hump.”
Kearney returns to action Friday at Lincoln High, a 10-win team, before finishing the regular season playing teams with losing records in six of the last seven games.
Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 43
Score by Quarters
Lincoln NE (7-8)11 5 18 13 — 47
Kearney (3-12)6 19 6 12 — 43
LINCOLN NORTHEAST — McKenna Minter 22, A’Iyana Jones 10, Brianna Minter 4, Jaidyn Weinberger 4, Emily Uphoff 4, Nyathak Gatluak 3.
KEARNEY — Lily Novacek 17, Aspen Rusher 13, Kierstynn Garner 6, Tara Rusher 2, Sydney Province 2, Kaleigh Hatcher 2, Anna Boyd 1.
Bearcat boys overcome slow start to crush Rockets
KEARNEY — Kearney High boys need a few minutes to hit their stride.
Trailing Lincoln Northeast after the first quarter, the Bearcats’ Colin Murray started hitting from the outside and Seth Stroh mastered a roll to the basket that the Rockets couldn’t stop.
Together, they scored 30 points and earned a respite on the bench the last five minutes as the reserves mopped up a 70-44 victory in a game that was rescheduled from earlier in the year because of a winter storm.
Non-starters Travis Sherbeck and Will Vanderbeek reached double digits with Sherbeck scoring 13 and Vanderbeek 11.
Defensively, the Bearcats limited the Rockets to 10 points in the second and third quarters as Kearney pulled away.
Pierce Bazil scored 11 points for Northeast.
Kearney 70, Lincoln NE 44
Score by Quarters
Lincoln NE (7-9)19 8 2 15 — 44
Kearney (9-6)13 22 16 19 — 70
LINCOLN NORTHEAST — Pierce Bazil 11, Carson Busch 8, Connor Renard 7, Jake Bard 6, Jesston Howard 5, Carlos Valdez 2, Zachary Moerer 2, Porter Bazil 2, Adonis Jones 1.
KEARNEY — Seth Stroh 18, Travis Sherbeck 13, Colin Murray 12, Will Vanderbeek 11, Jack Johnson 9, Easton Bruce 2, Kaden Miller 2, Preston Pearson 2, Jack Mundorf 1.