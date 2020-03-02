KEARNEY — From the opening tip, the Kearney Bearcats were off and running.
And Columbus never caught up. Never found the basket in a 62-23 loss Saturday to Kearney in the A2 District Tournament.
“We sped them up a little bit,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said. “Our guys were flying around, rotating pretty good, and making it tough for them to get stuff going offensively.”
The Discoverers got off fewer than 35 shots, shot 22 percent and scored seven points in the first half. No Columbus player scored more than five points in the game.
The Discoverers couldn’t even make free throws, going 4 for 16. Four of the misses were front ends of one-and-ones.
“It was their first time in our gym, that’s probably half of it,” Beranek said.
Within the first few minutes, Kearney had pulled away.
Preston Pearson had eight points in the first quarter. Jack Johnson, Colin Murray and Travis Sherbeck hit 3-pointers. Kearney led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the lead to 30 points by halftime.
The win launched the Bearcats into the district final where they will tangle with Millard North, the second seed in the state playoffs and one of the favorites. Getting to the state tournament will be a challenge. But the easy victory gives Kearney plenty of momentum going into the showdown.
“We needed to execute like we did. We did a nice job of executing a few things,” Beranek said. “We need to play hard. We need to make sure that we’re getting defensive rebounds and ending possessions and just have fun playing one more time at home.”
Some things became a little sporadic in the second half, but the Bearcats never gave up any ground on the scoreboard.
“We talked (at halftime) about elite competitors, and elite competitors do the right thing all the time and play as hard as they can, no matter what it is or what you’re doing,” Beranek said. “If you want to be elite at what you do, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against, what you’re doing, if you do it to the best of your ability.
“For the most part, we did an OK job with that in the second half, but hopefully next time we’ll do better.”
Pearson and Johnson led Kearney with 10 points each.
The district final will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Millard North.
n Kearney 62, Columbus 23
Score by Quarters
Columbus (11-12)2 5 8 8 — 23
Kearney (14-10)17 20 12 13 — 62
Individual Scoring.
COLUMBUS — Landon. Thompson 6, Garrett Esch 5, Blake Edzards 4, Samuel Kwapnioski 3, Cole Wilcox 2, Caleb Mulder 2, Blake Thompson 1.
KEARNEY — Preston Pearson 10, Jack Johnson 10, Colin Murray 9, Seth Stroh 8, Will Vanderbeek 6, Nate Jacobsen 6, Travis Sherbeck 3, Trevor Cumpston 3, Jack Mundorf 3, Will Luthans 2, Kaden Miller 2