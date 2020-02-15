KEARNEY — Kearney High girls basketball led by one point at halftime against Lincoln North Star on Friday night.
But the Bearcats struggled in the second half, especially on the offensive end, in a 50-40 loss to the Navigators at KHS.
The Navigators (8-13) outscored the Bearcats (4-16) 26-15 during the final two quarters.
Navigators junior guard Abigayle Krieser scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the second half.
Lily Novacek paced the Bearcats with 13 points.
North Star 50, KHS 40
Scores by Quarter
North Star (8-13) 10 14 14 12 — 50
Kearney (4-16)10 15 9 6 — 40
Individual Scoring
NORTH STAR — Abigayle Krieser 12, Jaeden Webb 4, Dyvine Harris 8, Sammy Leu 9, Hannah Allick 4, Kylie Shottenkirk 2, Kinsley Ragland 8, Iyshia Breazile 3.
KEARNEY — Tatum Rusher 5, Kierstynn Garner 3, Aspen Rusher 6, Sydney Province 9, Lily Novacek 13, Kaleigh Hatcher 4.