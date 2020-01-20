MILLARD — Seth Stroh scored 20 points to lead Kearney High to a 64-55 win over Millard West.
The Bearcats took control in the first half, building a 30-21 lead.
Stroh made 9 of 13 shots to pace a 49 percent shooting effort by the Bearcats. In addition to Stroh, Jack Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
At the free-throw line, Kearney made all 14 of its attempts.
Dalys Beanum led the Wildcats with 10 points.
KHS 64, Millard West 55
Score by Quarters
Kearney (7-5)17 13 12 22 — 64
Mill. West (5-6)13 8 15 19 — 55
KEARNEY — Seth Stroh 20, Jack Johnson 13, Preston Pearson 8, Will Vanderbeek 8, Easton Bruce 7, Colin Murray 6, Maguire Widdowsen 2.
MILLARD WEST — Dalys Beanum 10, James Conway 7, Dom Humm 7, Ryan Larsen 7, Evan Meyersick 6, Zach Olson 6, Chase Hultman 5, Jacob Jones 4.
KHS girls fall short
MILLARD — Honnah Leo netted 16 points and Laney Schipper added 10 to lead Millard West to a 45-33 win over Kearney High Saturday night at Millard.
The Wildcats broke open a close game by outscoring the Bearcats 18-9 in the third quarter. Leo finished off the game, scoring eight of the Wildcats’ 11 points in the fourth quarter.
For Kearney, Aspen Rusher set the pace with eight points.
Millard West 45, KHS 33
Score by Quarters
KHS (3-9)10 1 9 13 — 33
Mill. West (7-4)11 5 18 11 — 45
KEARNEY — Aspen Rusher 8, Sydney Province 6, Anna Boyd 5, Lily Novacek 5, Kaleigh Hatcher 5, Kierstynn Garner 3, Kari Struebing 1.
MILLARD WEST — Honnah Leo 16, Laney Schipper 10, Gabby Felker 4, Reese Peterson 4, Jenna Bohaty 4, Emmy Holl 3, Kennedy Darner 3.