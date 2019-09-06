KEARNEY —‑ The score showed domination by Lincoln Southwest, but Kearney tennis coach Troy Saulsbury was pleased with what he saw in spite of the 11-1 defeat.
“We were close in many of the matches. Southwest returns a lot of experience from last year. I think this experience was the difference in the close matches,” Saulsbury said.
Kearney’s No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Mahalek and Sam Rademacher led last year’s third-place No. 1 doubles team 4-1 before the Silver Hawks’ Grady Works and Nick O’Shea rallied to win 8-5.
“Ryan and Sam did a great job of hitting solid cross-court shots and being aggressive at the net. We had Southwest on their heels early, we didn’t adjust in the middle of the match when they changed up their strategy,” Saulsbury said.
Carson Elstermeier claimed Kearney’s lone victory, winning at No. 6 singles.
He “did an excellent job in our lone win on the day. Carson stayed consistent and did a great job of picking the right time to put the pressure on his opponent,” Saulsbury said. “As a team we showed that we can compete with one of the best teams in the state. This is a great match we can build on this early in the season.”
Lincoln SW 11, Kearney 1
Singles — Joe Harris, SW, def. Phillip Tran, K, 8-1. Blake Benson, SW, def. Chinyere Obasi, K, 8-4; Grady Works, SW, def. Charlie Brockmeier, K, 8-1. Nick O’Shea, SW, def. Ryan Mahalek, 0-3 (retired). Jacob Balfany, SW, def. Sam Rademacher, K, 8-6. Carson Elstermeier, K, def. Dylan Thompson, SW, 8-6. Sam Johnson, SW, def. Quinten Shaffer, K, 8-2. Will Clanton, SW, def. Travis Sherbeck, K, 8-1.
Doubles — Works/O’Shea, SW, def. Mahalek/Rademacher, K, 8-5. Johnson/Balfany, SW, def. Brockmeier/Elstermeier, K, 8-5. Harris/Benson, SW, def. Tran/Carter Goff, K, 8-2. Thompson/Clanton, SW, def. Obasi/Justin Baumert, K, 9-7.
