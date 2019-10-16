NORFOLK — The Kearney High girls experienced some ups and downs at the Class A state golf tournament in Norfolk.
The Bearcats, seventh after Monday’s first round, hoped to move up during Tuesday’s second round. Instead, they dropped back one to finish eighth, two strokes behind seventh-place Grand Island.
Kearney finished with a two-day score of 750, shooting a 381 on Tuesday after Monday’s 369.
“We got off to a pretty good start today,” KHS coach J.D. Carson said. “We played the back nine first and we had pretty good scores ... but we couldn’t quite hold it together.”
After the turn, the Bearcats played the front nine, the tougher of the two at the Norfolk Country Club, and had to deal with the wind as it picked up later in the day.
“We led a couple strokes get away from us on the last few holes and that flipped us from seventh to eighth,” Carson said. “But our ultimate goal was to score points for our school in the NSAA Cup and eighth place will do that.”
The finish was also the highest for Kearney High since Carson became the coach five years ago.
Emily Jensen and Betsey Lewis shot scores of 91 both days to lead the Kearney High effort. They tied for 22nd place.
“Those two both finished inside top 25 in the toughest feild I’ve seen since I’ve been a coach. For those two girls to finish that high, I really feel good for them,” Carson said.
Also for the Bearcats, Hannah Lydiatt shot a 191, Megan Ernst a 198 and Eve Edwards a 206. Lydiatt and Ernst took opposite routes to their totals as Lydiatt shot an 86 on Monday, then a 105 on Tuesday, while Ernst went 104-94.
Lincoln Southwest won the team championship with a 665 score, 15 strokes better than runner-up North Platte.
Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna, a co-champion last year, won the individual title by eight strokes. Hanna was second to Lincoln Southwest’s Katie Strickland at the A-1 District tournament last week at Kearney Awarii Dunes. Strickland tied for sixth with a two-day total of 163. Both are sophomores.
