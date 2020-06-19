KEARNEY — David Miller has settled into a space that fits him like a singlet.
The three-time state champion wrestler at Kearney High School lives in Waukee, Iowa, on the west edge of Des Moines, where he’s surrounded by like-minded people.
People who know and love wrestling.
“They hold wrestling in a really high regard here,” Miller said. “It’s not uncommon to see a big spread of all the colleges and everything for the upcoming season ... in the Des Moines Register.
“A lot of people are involved in it; a lot of knowledgeable people. They have three Division I programs in the state and a lot of those guys end up coaching in the high school ranks or having private clubs.”
Miller runs in those circles.
He coaches a youth club and helps at the high school when he’s not installing granite and quartz countertops. It’s a job he found through his wrestling connections.
“I worked for the school here for quite awhile to be able to coach. One summer I was looking for work and I got to doing this for a guy who was friends with another guy in our wrestling program. I enjoyed it so much I just continued with it,” he said.
But he’s never strayed far from the wrestling mat, even though his glory days are long past.
“I’m not in the same weight class. ... I definitely would not be putting a singlet on,” he said.
Miller, who was recently inducted into the Kearney High Hall of Fame, graduated in 1998 after having set 18 KHS wrestling records and 10 Nebraska high school records. He won 41 consecutive matches with a pin. While many of his marks since have been surpassed, he still owns a share of the record for the most career pins in the state tournament.
He accepted a scholarship to wrestle for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but his stay in scarlet and cream didn’t last long because of a shoulder injury.
He returned to Kearney, working at the Youth Rehabilitation and Training Center and at KHS by helping coach Bearcat wrestlers.
In 2010, he and his wife Kelly, moved to Waukee, following her career. But that didn’t stop him from coaching.
“It’s a part of me. I wanted to give back as much as it’s given me and it’s given me a lot,” Miller said. “I’ve been around wrestling since I was born.
“My dad was a coach. It’s a passion of mine and it’s something he and I will always share and I want to share it with my son. Wrestling has been our thing.”
Miller’s son, Tavian, is 15 and about to enter high school. His stepson, Bryce Tobiassen, helped Wilcox-Hildreth win the six-man state football championship two years ago.
“I had the opportunity to coach Waukee’s first state champion in school history. He went on to win three state titles and is wrestling for Northern Iowa,” Miller said. “And I’ve coached my son up through the ranks. That has probably been some of my big highlights here.”
Looking back on his career, Miller said he’s becoming more and more aware of the significance of his record of 41 consecutive pins. That streak started with a win in the state finals his sophomore season and ended in his senior season.
“It took me two state titles to get that. Now the kids get 40-plus matches so now they can do that without getting a state title,” he said.
Now, 20-plus years later, it’s not uncommon for wrestlers to get 50 matches in a year, rewriting records as they go.
“I’m not jealous of it,” Miller said. “My true passion was always freestyle and Greco.”
The freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines are most often contested in the summer, while high school and college rules fall under the folkstyle rules.
“I enjoyed the folkstyle season for the team aspect ... but my style of wrestling was always freestyle and Greco and I always got 100-plus matches of those in the offseason doing what I truly loved.”
His high school highlights don’t center around his personal victories.
Instead, he said the highlight was joining his teammates on top of the podium his senior year when the Bearcats won the only Class A wrestling championship in the school’s history.
“Our senior year winning the state title ... was pretty darn special,” he said.
