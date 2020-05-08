KEARNEY — Stacy Imming looks back on that spring in 1982 when she was a junior at Kearney High School. A multisport standout, who did everything and then some, decided she needed a break.
“I didn’t go out for anything in the spring and I about went crazy,” she said. “A week into that and I knew this was not a good decision. I kind of became a gym rat. I would go in and play basketball and anybody that walked by I would ask them to play one-on-one with me.”
She probably beat them all.
The Omaha World-Herald Female Athlete of the Year in 1983, Imming, now Sykes, became the gold standard for KHS athletics. All-state in volleyball and basketball, she led the Bearcats to the state basketball championship in 1982 and the championship match in volleyball in 1981.
She also placed second in the shot put at the state track meet her senior year.
“I wish I would have started track a lot sooner with the throws,” she said. “I wish somebody would have worked a little earlier with me at shot and discus.”
She had tried track in junior high, but couldn’t find her niche.
“I wasn’t very fast and I couldn’t run very far. I couldn’t really jump,” she said.
She tried tennis her first two years in high school, but didn’t think she was very good at that, either. Baseball would not be an option for a few decades, but she might have found a spot there.
A shortstop, she played Little League baseball with the boys up through Senior League.
“I loved baseball. My mom always wanted me to go out for Legion baseball. ... I felt like my defense was good enough but I knew my batting, I probably couldn’t hang with those Legion pitchers,” she said.
Sykes went on to be a four-year starter for the Cornhuskers by scoring 1,036 points and dishing out 402 assists in her career. She still ranks in the Huskers’ all-time Top 10 in assists in a game and in a career.
Currently, during the pandemic, Sykes still is passing out assists. A sixth- and seventh-grade math teacher at Beatrice, she and other faculty members gather twice a week to deliver lunches to approximately 195 students.
“There’s about seven or eight groups of us that go out in vans and take them out to different places,” she said.
Sykes is in her 32nd year as a teacher. She also coaches eighth-grade girls basketball and seventh-grade boys track. She said she loves teaching — “I haven’t become a millionaire, but I can honestly say I don’t ever dread going to work. It’s been pretty rewarding for me.”
She said she’s eligible to retire in two years but is thinking about teaching two years beyond that.
“This is really kind of making me question if I’m ready to retire. ... I’m going to have to get some kind of a job or something because this sitting around, it’s not for me,” she said.
When she’s not teaching, her sons keep her and her husband busy.
Jake, 23, graduated from UNL a year ago. Luke, 18, just completed his senior year at Wilber-Clatonia. His graduation was scheduled for May 16, but the school hopes to have some sort of a graduation ceremony on June 27 or July 25, depending on developments with the virus.
“That’s been kind of a bummer for him. He’s very involved. He’s in about everything he can possibly be in, so he’s missed out on quite a bit the last couple months,” Sykes said.
Like his mother, and his older brother, he participated in all three sports at Wilber-Clatonia.
Having that opportunity to play several sports and participate in band, FFA and other activities is one of the advantages of a small school.
Sykes said she hates to see athletes specialize in one sport.
“I just think it’s a huge mistake. There are so many things that can help you in every other sport. ... I’m a huge proponent of playing multiple sports,” she said. “Another thing that really bothers me is the loyalty to your hometown school. These kids that leave and go to other places either because of the coach or whatever - that’s hard for me to understand. I can’t imagine doing that, either.”
Sykes has unquestionable loyalty to KHS.
“I look back on my high school days in athletics and there’s a lot of fondness there. I wouldn’t want to be from anywhere else but Kearney,” she said. “It’s the people. I have so many good friends, not only that I played with, but who were fans. ... You don’t really appreciate the enthusiasm for sports until you get to a place that isn’t quite as enthusiastic about it. I just always thought Kearney had the best fans and people. I just loved Kearney and still do.”
Her links to Kearney will continue to grow. Luke plans to enroll at the University of Nebraska at Kearney this fall.
“He’s always loved Kearney. We spent a lot of time there when my dad was still there. He’s always loved Kearney. It kind of makes me feel good he’s going to be out there because I know some people out there yet so if something would happen, there are people out there who can help him.”
