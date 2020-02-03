KEARNEY — Kearney High, Minden and Amherst have qualified for the Nebraska Dual Wrestling Championships that will be decided Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
It will be Minden’s first appearance in the duals as the Whippets qualified as the No. 8 seed in Class B. The Wippets face top-seeded Hastings at 9 a.m. Saturday
Kearney High and Amherst have qualified for each of the previous seven tournaments. However, Amherst has previously competed in Class D, winning the state title five times from 2013-2018, has moved up to Class C. The Broncos are the fifth seed in Class C and will wrestle fourth-seeded Logan View at 9 a.m.
Kearney High, the 2018 state dual champion, is the seventh seed and will take on Grand Island at 10:30 a.m. The two teams will meet Thursday in a regular-season clash side-by-side with UNK.
Finals in all four classes are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Other teams qualified in Class A are Millard South, Columbus, Omaha Burke, Norfolk, Lincoln East and Millard North. Millard South is the defending champion and the top seed.
The Class B field includes Central City, Bennington, Pierce, Blair, Gering and Adams Central. Blair won last year’s tournament.
Joining Amherst and Logan View in Class C are Aquinas Catholic, Raymond Central, Conestoga, David City, Battle Creek and Valentine. Aquinas is the top seed.
The Class D qualifiers are Plainview, Winside, Pender, Mullen, Burwell, Elkhorn Valley, Maxwell and Neligh-Oakdale. Plainview is the defending champion.