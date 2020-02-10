KEARNEY — Teams seeded sixth in a tournament know one thing — the path to a championship is blocked by three teams no one expects them to beat.
The Axtell Wildcats didn’t care.
Saturday night the Wildcats, the sixth seed, hoisted the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament trophy after a 60-49 victory over Ansley/Litchfield at the Viaero Center in Kearney.
“We’ve had a good work ethic all year and things are starting to fall into place for us,” Axtell coach Brent Hinrichs said.
The Wildcats needed a buzzer-beater in double overtime to get past Elm Creek in the quarterfinals. They had a more convincing performance against second-seeded Loomis in the semifinals.
The final was more of a battle, made to look more one-sided because the Wildcats scored the last six points.
“Tonight was a struggle. Ansley/Litchfield plays really good defense and they get downhill on you,” Hinrichs said. “You watch the teams they played and they’ve held those teams down in scores.
“We exerted so much energy Tuesday and last night against two excellent teams in Elm Creek and Loomis so that things were a little hit and miss, a little iffy tonight.”
Axtell opened the second half with an 11-2 run that gave the Wildcats a cushion.
When Brennan Runge hit a 3-pointer with 5 1/2 minutes to go, Axtell led by 12.
“Runge hit that deep three and all of a sudden, we’re up 12 for a minute. And we needed it,” Hinrichs said. “We were tired. … You could see our legs were starting to get a little shaky and I tried to use my timeouts to give them a breather more than anything else.”
Two baskets by Ansley/Litchfield’s Parker LeFever, who scored 18 points, and 3-pointers by Tycen Bailey and Jeffery Cunningham brought the Spartans back within five, 54-49. But Axtell’s Tyler Danburg tipped in a missed shot bouncing on the rim at the 1-minute mark and the Wildcats made their free throws to put the game away.
Runge led Axtell with 18 points, while Zachary Hinrichs scored 17, Calvin Johnson 13 and Danburg 12.
“We fought hard and it was a fun game to be a part of,” Brent Hinrichs said.
@HubSports_Buck
n Axtell 60, A/L 49
Score by Quarters
Axtell (15-5)12 13 15 20 — 60
Ansley/Litchfield (14-5)8 14 8 19 — 49
AXTELL — Brennan Runge 18, Zachary Hinrichs 17, Calvin Johnson 13, Tyler Danburg 12.
ANSLEY/LITCHFIELD —Parker LeFever 18, Tycen Bailey 12, Jeffery Cunningham 6, Jackson Henry 5, Calvin Finley 3, Caden Holm 3, Sam Loy 2.