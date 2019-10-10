COLUMBUS — Lexington swept the team titles Wednesday at the Central Conference cross country championships hosted by Columbus Lakeview.
Yanni Vasquez, Alexis Hernandez and Cyrus Rhea gave Lexington a 1-2-3 finish in the boys race. Sean Worthman gave Lexington four in the top 10 when he finished ninth.
In the girls race, Lexington’s Kennadi Ureste was second with teammates Kayla Barrios sixth and Marissa Garcia 10th.
At the Southwest Conference meet in Cozad, Minden’s boys, led by fifth-place finisher Konner Verbeck, claimed the boys championships with Broken Bow second. In the girls race, Ainsworth took first place with Minden second.
Ainsworth’s Rylee Rice edged runner-up Jessie Hurt of Minden for the individual championship. It was the fourth SWC championship for Rice.
Both meets were scheduled for today but moved up a day to take advantage of better weather.
Central Conference
At Columbus
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Lexington 34. 2, Aurora 43. 3, Seward 50. 4, Northwest 67. 5, Holdrege 76. 6, Schuyler 101. 7, Crete 117. 8, Columbus Lakeview 139. 9, York 172.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Keegan Beisel, SEW, 19:59. 2, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 20:11. 3, Grace Reiman, AC, 20:23. 4, Kenzie Hurlbert, HOL, 20:31. 5, Marisol Deana, SCH, 20:37. 6, Kayla Barrios, LEX, 20:41. 7, Kyla Carlson, AUR, 20:47. 8, Karnie Gottschalk, SEW, 20:51. 9, Lacy Biltoft, HOL, 21:02. 10, Marissa Garcia, LEX, 21:26.
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Lexington 15. 2, Seward 37. 3, Northwest 51. 4, Aurora 62. 5, Schuyler 92. 6, York 106. 7, Adams Central 122. 8, Crete 144. 9, Holdrege 146. 10, Columbus Lakeview 183.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Yanni Vasquez, LEX, 16:30. 2, Alexis Hernandez, LEX, 16:40. 3, Cyrus Rhea, LEX, 16:48. 4, Nathan Nottingham, SEW, 16:54. 5, Dylan Riley, AUR, 16:55. 6, John Campbell, NW, 17:05. 7, Eduardo Carrasco, SCH, 17:11. 8, Ethan Ideus, SEW, 17:12. 9, Sean Worthman, LEX, 17:13. 10, Colby Hayes, NW, 17:19.
Southwest Conf.
At Cozad
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Minden 32. 2, Broken Bow 49. 3, Ainsworth 54. 4, Gothenburg 65. 5, ogallala 66. 6, Cozad 80. 7, Valentine 129. 8, McCook 145.
Top 10 Finishers
1, William Anderson, G, 17:40. 2, Gabriel Estrada, COZ, 17:44. 3, Lane Russell, BB, 17:53. 4, Ty Schlueter, AIN, 17:54. 5, Konner Verbeck, MIN, 18:03. 6, Qwentin Kappelmann, AIN, 18:08. 7, Eric Iniguez, MIN, 18:09. 8, Carlie Hurt, MIN, 18:31. 9, Austin Werner, COZ, 18:41. 10, Tanner Ostrander, OG, 18:47.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Ainsworth 18. 2, Minden 32. 3, Ogallala 50. 4, Gothenburg 60. 5, McCook 86. 6, Broken Bow 90.
Top 10 Finishers
1, Rylee Rice, AIN, 20:34. 2, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 20:58. 3, Miah Hoppens, OG, 21:08. 4, Mallory Applegate, COZ, 21:38. 5, CeeAnna Beef, AIN, 22:18. 6, Bria Delimont, AIN, 22:50. 7, Abby Rehtus, MIN, 23:10. 8, Karyn Burkholder, COZ, 23:20. 9, Arissa Ackerman, G, 23:28. 10, Megan Burkholder, COZ, 23:36.
