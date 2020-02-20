OMAHA — Brady Fago’s excitement almost led to disaster.
Leading his state tournament wrestling quarterfinal match 1-0 in the final seconds, he started to jump up to celebrate, then realized he had to maintain control of Ralston’s Noah Talmadge for another tick of the clock to secure the victory.
“My goal has always been to be a state champion, a finalist,” Fago said.
He has the credentials. He won a medal as a freshman and reached the semifinals last year as a junior before finishing sixth.
But the gold medal is what he wants
“Man, it would mean everything to me. I’ve been dereaming of this forefer. I’m in the shower and I’m always dreaming about this. I’m in bed dreaming about this. It means so much to me and my family and everythone that’s supported me all this way,” Fago said.
Fago will wrestle Holdrege’s Treven Melroy in the Class B 145-pound semifinals Friday night in Omaha. They are familiar foes, having wrestled several times this year with Fago getting the best of those matches.
“I’ve seen a lot of what he does. It’s similar to what I do. My plan is just to wrestle the same match like I did today and just focus on wrestling all the way to the end of the match; just take it to him and believe in myself,” Fago said.
Victory would put a sweet cherry on what has been a rough season for the Lexington senior. The most difficult was the death of his grandmother, about a month before the state meet.
“I didn’t realize how hard it was until it happened,” he said. “I was on and off of practice, then wrestled in the tournament that weekend.
“I just saw a lot of support from my parents, my uncles and aunts, and that really got me to recuperate. … I just refocused and just wanted to get my goal before I was done with high school.”
Fago is not the only Lexington wrestler who will compete in the semifinals. Ivan Lazo upset Bennington’s AJ Parish in the 113-pound quarterfinals, 4-1. Lazo will meet Adams Central’s Braiden Kort in the semifinals.
In both semifinals, the Lexington wrestlers will be meeting opponents from they know from Central Conference competition.
Class B Semifinalists
113 — Ivan Lazo, Lexington (31-9) vs. Braiden Kort, Adams Central (40-4)
145 — Brady Fago, Lexington (37-4) vs. Trevon Melroy, Holdrege (31-14)