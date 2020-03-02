MINDEN — The Loomis Wolves will go to the state tournament riding a wave of momentum.
The Wolves had a double-digit lead six minutes into their district final with Lawrence-Nelson and never looked back.
With 6-foot-6 center Joshua Marcy scoring 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds, the Wolves rolled to a 59-27 win over the Raiders Saturday afternoon at Minden.
“I thought we played really well defensively,” Loomis boys coach Drew Billeter said. “Offensively, we didn’t have our best game, but we scored enough to do what we needed to do.”
The Raiders’ inside-outside skills of 6-3 center Coy Ceder and guard Logan Menke concerned Billeter, but Ceder ran into foul trouble right away and Menke had trouble getting open. They combined for five points.
Meanwhile, Loomis limited its empty possessions, committing just two turnovers in the first three quarters, even though the efficiency might not have been the highest.
“We just missed some bunnies. We were a little nervous to shoot, I think. It was just a pressure game we didn’t want to lose,” Billeter said. “But as soon as they started playing, we played pretty well and took care of business like I hoped we would.”
Shay Swanson scored all of his points in the first six minutes and Marcy had nine points by the end of the first quarter.
By halftime, the Wolves led 33-17 and Quinn Johnson, who netted 11 points, nailed a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the third quarter as Loomis pulled away.
“We took care of the ball really well and we fed Joshua pretty good,” Billeter said. “We did focus more on defense than trying to score more. Against Sumner (in the subdistrict final) it was more of an up-and-down game with a lot of scoring. Tonight, we basically said we wanted to control the game with defense.”
The defense limited Lawrence-Nelson to one 3-pointer, one layup and five free throws in the middle quarters.
The win sets the Wolves up as one of the top seeds in the D2 state tournament and while Billeter said his players are excited about the return to state, “It think we’re more excited to do something down there this year rather than just to go. I think we have something to prove, so the kids are pretty excited.”
Loomis 59, L-N 27
Score by Quarters
L-N (12-12)11 6 4 6 — 27
Loomis (23-2)20 13 16 10 — 59
Individual Scoring
LAWRENCE-NELSON — Cole Troudt 5, Trevin Kotinek 5, Trevor Biltoft 4, Blake Janda 4, Keith Miller 3, Logan Menke 3, Coy Ceder 2, Krayton Kucera 1.
LOOMIS — Joshua Marcy 23, Quinn Johnson 11, Nolan Benjamin 7, Carson Orcutt 6, Shay Swanson 5, Aden Lovitt 3, Jackson Lauby 3, Joshua Carter 1.
Alliance ends Lexington’s year
ALLIANCE — Brayden Palmer led four Alliance players in double figures as the Bulldogs (20-6) defeated Lexington 66-56 Saturday in the Class B District 5 final.
Palmer scored 18 points while Caeson Clarke scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Nick Saiz led Lexington (14-12) with 22 points and Dylan Richman added 14.
Ponca stops Amherst
ALBION — Ponca rallied in the second half to beat Amherst in the C2-5 District Final Saturday at Albion.
The Broncos (17-7) trailed by three at halftime but Ponca (23-4) closed fast with a 22-8 edge in the fourth quarter.