LOOMIS — Loomis escaped with a five-point victory over Silver Lake in the district final last Friday to advance to the Class D2 Nebraska Girls Basketball Tournament.
It marks the Wolves’ first state tournament appearance since 2005. But the Wolves (19-6) will be without their second-leading scorer in junior guard Alexis Billeter, who suffered a knee injury in the district final.
The absence of Billeter will hurt the eighth-seeded Wolves, who face top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) at 9 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln North Star.
The Wolves have won their last three games. In the district final, the Wolves trailed by five points in the third quarter without Billeter, who exited the contest late in the final minute of the first half. They responded to hold a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter and led by as many as seven points in the final eight minutes of play.
The victory allowed them to qualify for the state tournament and earn a first-round matchup against a talented Irish squad.
The Irish are riding a three-game winning streak with their last loss coming against Weeping Water, the top-seeded team in Class D1.
This marks the Irish’s ninth straight state tournament appearance. They finished as the runner-up last year after winning the state title in each of the two years prior from 2017 to 2018.
The Wolves are averaging 50 points per game while allowing opponents to score 41.6 points per contest this season. Both numbers are slightly lower than the Irish’s numbers, as they are scoring 51.3 points and allowing 30.1 points per game.
