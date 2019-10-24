KEARNEY — Looking at Friday’s weather forecast, 60 degrees with a slight breeze, brings a smile to most of the runners who will compete in the Nebraska High School State Cross Country Championships.
Perfect running conditions.
Axtell coach Joe Philippi is not one of the happy ones. He would take cold, wet, hot, anything that would test a runner’s inner strength.
“Then we would win easy,” he said.
Philippi, in his second year as head coach of the Wildcats, believes in the toughness of his runners, as well as their determination.
Five years ago, when Philippi arrived and was an assistant track coach, mentoring just two distance runners, track coach Erik Havranik told him he couldn’t remember the last time an Axtell runner ran the 3,200-meter dash faster than 12 minutes.
The last two years, while the Wildcats have claimed back-to-back Class D state track championships, 12-minute two-milers don’t make a dent. Axtell has qualified three runners for the state meet in the 3,200 each year. Lincoln Trent won the gold medal last year, running only seven seconds above the 10-minute mark.
The track success has boiled over to cross country where Axtell seldom has
been a blip on the radar.
“Last year was the first year we sent the boys team, as far as I’ve found. We’ve sent individuals, but not a team until last year,” Philippi said.
Last year he only needed uniforms for six boys. This year, he has 12 runners at practice. That’s been enough to shake up the cross country landscape.
At last week’s district meet in Cambridge, the Wildcats’ Trent, Jaron Bergstrom and Elijah Lopez finished 1-2-3. Zach Hinrichs and Cooper Miller finished eighth and ninth. Johnathan Lorenzo ran 12th.
“I thought 1-2-3 was possible but that really kind of surprised me. More surprising was that all six finished in the top 12. My freshman (Miller) and sophomore (Lorenzo) really ran well,” Philippi said.
Their dominating district performance only added to their pedigre. This year has been a ride on a wave of success. Among their biggest was victory at the UNK Invitational, the largest meet in the state.
“Winning the UNK meet meant a lot for these guys. They’ve gone to UNK for a lot of years and never come away with anything. ... That was a real shot in the arm,” Philippi said.
But winning a state title in cross country won’t be easy. The enrollment thresholds are different.
“I’m trying to find the last time a school our size won in cross country,” Philippi said.
According to the three-year enrollment numbers used by the NSAA for classification, Axtell has 61 students. Other favorites like St. Paul and Norfolk Catholic, have double that number of students.
“For a school our size (winning) it would mean a lot. It’s a lot of hard work from the same kids. Lincoln and Jaron have put in a lot of work for years,” Philippi said.
Trent has been the front-runner. He added a UNK Invitational gold medal to his collection this year and his goal is a victory in the state meet, Philippi said.
As the state meet approaches, Philippi said he’s detecting some nervousness among his younger runners. But the three seniors — Trent, Lopez and Hinrichs — “are pretty cool, calm and collected about it. It’s just another run in Kearney for them,” Philippi said. “If we run how were supposed to, we’ll be just fine.”
