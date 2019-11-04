HOLDREGE — Overton’s first trip to the state tournament since 1990 got off to a slow start.
The Eagles found themselives getting run over by Cambridge in the D1-5 District final Saturday at Holdrege.
“We started a little slow, maybe just a little jittery,” Overton coach Haley Ryan said. “Once the girls warmed up, they realized that they could play a lot better than the way they started out and they just came together ... and started to get some hits and swings and get (Cambridge) frustrated.”
The Eagles used a very balanced attack to roll through the next three sets and claim a 15-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 victory.
Overton rolled using a balanced offense that garnered 17 kills from Haley Fleischman, 16 from Rachel Ecklund and 12 from Kenzie Scheele. The team hit .303 for the match and had 10 blocks and five ace serves to go with 55 kills. Ecklund produced six of the blocks. Fleischman and Scheele had two ace serves apiece.
Earlier in the year, Overton had defeated Cambridge in three sets, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10.
“Last time it was at the beginning of the season and I would say probably the biggest difference was we weren’t quite as nervous the last time we played them,” Ryan said. Once we started playing with confidence and knowing how we could play, we started making bigger plays..I think the girls just warmed up and started playing their game. The way we played in sets two, three and four were the way we played them the last time.”
Cambridge’s hopes centered on 5-10 senior Korynn Clason, but when she rotated to the back row, the Eagles took advantage.
‘WShe’s such a strong hitter and jumper and very athletic and we knew she was going to be unstoppable with some of her play, but we just thought, ‘OK, let those things happen and then regroup and come back strong.’”
Overton (28-4) will be the fifth seed in the state tournament and will play Archbishop Bergan in the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Pleasanton will be top seed
GOTHENBURG — Pleasanton will take a 30-1 record to the state tournament after defeating Sutherland 25-14, 25-17, 25-13 Saturday in the D1-1 District Final at Gothenburg.
Katy Lindner led the way at the net, scoring 14 kills in 25 attacks to hit .440. Belle Paitz added 10 kills in 18 attacks and hit .389. As a team, the Bulldogs hits .383 to lock down the top seed in the Class D1 state tournament where they will face Central Valley (24-7) in the first round at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast.
Sutherland came away hitting a negative .049 with 21 kills and 25 attack errors.
Pleasanton contributed to the Sailors’ woes with six blocks, five by Lindner.
Bertrand topples Winside
Bertrand swept Winside 25-9, 25-23, 25-6 Saturday to earn a spot in the Class D2 state tournament. The Vikings (25-5) will be the sixth seed and
Take on BDS (27-4) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Northeast.
The Vikings had their ‘A’ game Saturday against Winside, Johanna Ford set the pace at the net with 13 kills and four blocks. Macie Steinbrink added eight kills and Erin Boggs had seven kills to go with 29 set assists.
Jennica Dannehl logged three aces.
This will be Bertrand’s sixt state tournament appearance since 2010.
