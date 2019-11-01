OVERTON — Overton’s offense had seven drives stall inside CWCE territory Thursday night.
The Eagles overcame their offensive inefficiencies, which included four turnovers, and scored on a Ryan Lauby touchdown run with seven minutes left.
The touchdown and successful 2-point conversion gave the Eagles a two-point lead and was the difference in their 16-14 victory over the Renegades in the first round of the Class D2 state football playoffs in Overton.
“Very emotional up and down game,” Overton coach Paul Heusinkvelt said. “We were in the red zone how many times, turned over the ball or whatever else. I’m glad we just came out with the win.”
The Eagles (6-3) scored the game’s first touchdown when Elijah Heusinkvelt received the pitch on an option play, found the sideline and broke three tackles to barely fall into the end zone on a 22-yard play.
The Renegades (7-2) secured a 14-6 lead in the final four minutes of the first half. Wyatt Wagner found a crease and dashed for a 49-yard touchdown for CWCE (Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing).
With less than 11 seconds left in the first half, Cole Duba connected with Joshua Klabenes for a 4-yard touchdown pass.
Late in the third quarter, the Eagles received help from the Renegades. On a fourth-down punt attempt from their own 6-yard line, the Renegades’ snap sailed over the punter’s head and through the end zone for a safety.
The additional two points proved to be beneficial for the Eagles later in the game.
About eight minutes after the safety, Lauby capped a three-play drive, which started at the Renegades 27, with a 17-yard touchdown.
CWCE’s offense moved the ball to the Overton 20 on its final series, but failed to complete a pass on fourth-and-1.
Both teams played strong defense, as neither team was close to their points and yards per game averages.
The Renegades were averaging 44.9 points and 331.9 yards per game befpre Thursday.
Overton out gained the Renegades 234-125. The Eagles didn’t complete a single pass, while the Renegades rushed for just 13 yards.
“Our defense just stepped up and made plays when they needed to,” Heusinkvelt said. “We kind of cut down their passing game. They couldn’t get it to the guys they wanted to, and they had to pass it to other people. The defensive front also just did what they needed to do and got sacks.”
The eighth-seeded Eagles will face top-seeded Garden County (9-0) in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday. Garden County defeated Blue Hill 52-6 Thursday night.
“We just need to stay true to who we are,” Heusinkvelt said. “They are about a mirror image as us, so we are going to see who has the better option team.”
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
Overton 16, CWCE 14
Scores by Quarter
CWCE (7-2)0 14 0 0 — 14
Overton (6-3)6 0 2 8 — 16
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Overton — Elijah Heusinkvelt 22 run (Ryan Lauby run failed)
Second Quarter
CWCE — Wyatt Wagner 49 run (Fran Ferran kick good)
CWCE — Joshua Klabenes 4 pass from Cole Duba (Ferran kick good)
Third Quarter
Overton — Safety
Fourth Quarter
Overton — Ryan Lauby 17 run (Heusinkvelt run good)
Individual Scoring
RUSHING — CWCE: Wyatt Wagner 12-85-1, Jackson Waldo 5-(-8)-0, Cole Duba 2-(-4)-0. Overton: Elijah Heusinkvelt 32-138-1, Ryan Lauby 20-67-1, Ryan Johnson 10-29-0.
PASSING — CWCE: Cole Duba 10-26-0 125 yards. Overton: Ryan Johnson 0-2-1.
RECEIVING — CWCE: Samuel Jesse 4-72-0. Jackson Waldo 2-26-0, Dalton Rotherham 2-16-0, Rex Day 1-7-0, Joshua Klabenes 1-4-1. Overton: None.
