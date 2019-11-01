ELM CREEK — Xavier Perez rushed for four touchdowns, one from 70 yards out, as Elm Creek rolled into the second round of the Class D1 playoffs with a 45-6 win over Palmer on Thursday.
After a scoreless first quarter, Perez scored on runs of 58 and 10 yards and Karsten McCarter added a 56-yard score.
Perez finished with 189 yards on 17 carries, while McCarter ran for 104 yards on eight carries.
Palmer’s lone score came in third quarter after Elm Creek had built a 31-0 lead.
Two more long Buffaloes touchdown runs followed — a 47-yard run by Lane Gutzwiller and a 69-yard run by Bryton Walz.
Elm Creek will play host to Burwell in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday. Elm Creek defeated Burwell on Sept. 27 in Burwell.
n Elm Creek 45, Palmer 6
Score by Quarters
Palmer (3-6)0 0 6 0 — 6
Elm Creek (8-1)0 18 19 8 — 45
Scoring Summary
EC — Xavier Perez 58 run (kick failed)
EC — Perez 10 run (run failed)
EC — Karsten McCarter 56 run (kick failed)
EC — Perez 70 run (kick failed)
EC — Perez 2 run (Gage Clabaugh kick)
PALMER — Roy Guzman 1 run (run failed)
EC — Lane Gutzwiller 47 run (kick failed)
EC — Bryton Walz 69 run (Carter Erickson run)
