KEARNEY — The Pleasanton Bulldogs made it three in a row.
Holding off a determined Loomis squad that had cut a 13-point lead to four late in the fourth quarter, the unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Bulldogs won the Fort Kearny Conference championship, 54-46, Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney.
“The third one feels as good as the first one. It’s just our goal to keep it going every year and hopefully next year get after number four,” said Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf.
The Bulldogs had a strong grasp on the championship from the start. With Belle Paitz slashing to the basket and leading the fast break, and Kaci Pierce rebounding seemingly every missed shot and putting it back in the basket, the Bulldogs had their game plan clicking. Throw in their suffocating, full-court press that produced turnovers and easy baskets, Pleasanton looked like a team bound for another win.
“We’re going to guard you the whole length of the court. We’re going to try to make you tired. That way we get some easy baskets in transition,” Arensdorf said.
Just one problem. Loomis kept hanging around.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them. They played great ball,” Loomis coach Staci Fertig said.
With Darla Thorell and Paige Booe providing the scoring punch, Loomis was within three points, 29-26, at halftime.
But the Wolves also developed foul trouble.
“I was playing with girls that haven’t given me a lot of playing time and they stepped up and did what they could,” Fertig said.
Pleasanton took advantage.
Leading 32-30, the Bulldogs went on an 11-2 run with Loomis’ only points a pair of free throws by junior Alexis Billeter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Pleasanton appeared to have a comfortable lead, 47-34.
Loomis didn’t quit, cutting the lead to four points with just under two minutes left. But the only points after that were free throws by the Bulldogs.
“Loomis played really well tonight and really brought the fight to us,” Arensdorf said. “We got up 12, I think, in the second half and I think the girls thought maybe they were going to lay over and they didn’t back down. They came back at us and really finished the game strong,
“We’re going to have these games down the road. … We haven’t had a lot of close games lately and it was good to see Loomis take it to us and see how we responded.”
Paitz led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Pierce had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Thorell scored 15 for the Wolves, while Billeter scored 13 and Booe 10.
“We could have just been, ‘we’re down 11, we’re done,’ and we had it back to four. They wanted it. We did everything we could. We had our chances,” Fertig said. “Pleasanton is a really, really good basketball team. What we take out of this is the knowledge that we’re a good ball team, too, and that we’re peaking at the right time. We’re going to go into the postseason playing the best ball that we’ve played all year.”
n Pleasanton 54, Loomis 46
Score by Quarters
Loomis (15-5)14 12 8 12 — 46
Pleasanton (20-0)14 15 14 11 — 54
LOOMIS —Darla Thorell 15, Alexis Billeter 13, Paige Booe 10, Hanna Stewart 6, Jersie Hermanson 2.
PLEASANTON — Belle Paitz 16, Kaci Pierce 11, Natalie Siegel 9, Cadee Nichols 6, Katy Lindner 5, Page Weisdorfer 4, Hailey Mollring 3.