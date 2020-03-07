LINCOLN -- After the final buzzer. After the nets had been cut down and the medals awarded. After the postgame press conference, Pleasanton’s Kaci Pierce walked through the Pinnacle Bank Arena hallway to the locker room with her arms firmly wrapped around the trophy.
The state championship trophy.
Pierce scored 11 points, one of three Pleasanton players in double figures, in the Bulldogs’ 47-38 win over Archbishop Bergan in the Class D1 championship game.
A championship trophy has been elusive for the Bulldogs, who last won a title in volleyball in 1976. Over the last two years, Pleasanton has reached the state tournament semifinals five straight times in volleyball and basketball and sent to the consolation game each of the previous four
“Like in volleyball, the last two years we’ve been in the semifinals and then we’ve lost unfortunately to Bergan. Just overcoming them and getting a win to be undefeated, it just feels great. Like unbelievable,” said junior guard Natalie Siegel, whose 14 points in the second half were decisive as Bergan’s Allie DeGroff made the first basket of the second half to give the Knights a 24-20 lead -- the biggest margin up to that point.
Siegel answered with a 3-pointer, sparking a 7-0 Pleasanton run. Before the quarter expired, she hit another 3-pointer to spark a 6-0 run that put Pleasanton ahead 33-28 early in the fourth quarter.
Bergan fought back within one but a Pierce basket was followed by Siegel’s third 3-pointer and another 7-0 run.
“I’ve been struggling from the 3-point line lately and I just knew that my team needed some points. I went out there with some confidence and tried to knock some threes down,” Siegel said.
She was 3 for 4 from 3-point range, but it was Lindner who had the hot hand. She was 5 for 5 overall and made both 3-pointers she attempted. Both treys she hit came in the game’s first nine minutes.
No one was more surprised than Lindner herself.
“I think I was 0 for 7 on the season so far,” she said. “I make them all the time in practice. She wasn’t closing out on me, so I was like, ‘Oh, shoot the ball.’ So I shot it and made the first one. The next time she wasn’t on me again and I was like, ‘made the first one, might as well shoot another’ and I made another one,” Lindner said. “I got comfortable and everything was falling for me.”
The hot hands from Lindner, Siegel and Pierce were needed because the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, Isabelle Paitz, was held to one point and semifinals hero Cadee Nichols didn’t score.
Even with Nichols struggling from 3-point range, the Bulldogs shot 35 percent from beyond the arc to Bergan’s 15 percent. Pleasanton also was 11 of 18 from the free-throw line compared to 2 for 6 for the Knights.
“We have eight or nine girls … who, on any given night, can go score 15 points. We’re deep and well-rounded,” Arensdorf said.
Both teams finished with 24 rebounds. DeGroff grabbed 10 rebounds to complete a double-double with 14 points.
Pleasanton 47, Bergan 38
Score by Quarters
Bergan (16-10) 9 13 6 10 -- 38
Pleasanton (28-0) 9 11 11 16 -- 47
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN -- Allie DeGroff 14, Lauren Baker 9, Kaila McIntyre 6, Adisyn Mendlik 5, Lily Bojanski 2, Jadin Ostrand 2.
PLEASANTON -- Katy Lindner 14, Natalie Siegel 14, Kaci Pierce 11, Chelsey Fisher 6, Isabelle Paitz 1, Hailey Mollring 1.