Elm Creek’s Karsten McCarter, left, and Pleasanton’s Seth Eckel go after the ball during their district final Tuesday night at Kearney High. Pleasanton defeated Elm Creek 51-40 to advance to the state basketball tournament next week in Lincoln.
KEARNEY — Pleasanton went back to the basics Tuesday night and it paid off.
Shutting down the Elm Creek Buffaloes for most of the first half, the Bulldogs claimed the D1-8 District Final with a 51-40 victory at Kearney High School.
“We told them in the locker room before the game that rebounding and defense was going to win the game. Take care of those two things the points will take care of themselves, we don’t have to worry about that,” Pleasanton coach Jeff Vetter said.
After falling behind 7-2 in the first 2 1/2 minutes, Pleasanton clamped on the defense and cleaned the glass to outscore the Buffaloes 29-11 for the rest of the first half.
“The game plan was to come out with a lot of composure and patience. We knew they would run a 1-2-2 zone defense at times and we were prepared for that,” Vetter said. “They ran it and we did a good job executing our offense. We hit some shots, got a lot of rebounds. I think we owned the boards pretty convincingly tonight, which was huge.”
Pleasanton shot nearly 50 percent (13 for 28) in the first half, getting 11 points from Kessler Dixon and five each from Jakson Keaschall and Brady Klein to push the lead to double digits.
Meanwhile, Elm Creek made 1 of 11 shots in the second quarter. It got better in the second half.
Led by Gage Clabaugh, who scored 19 points, the Buffaloes cut the lead to four points with five minutes left in the game.
“They had a bigger, larger sense of urgency. They knew that they had to get things going,” Vetter said. “They came out, knocked down a couple of threes, and we were a little confused defensively. ... We had half the guys playing zone and half the guys playing man. I called the 30-second timeout and we got things organized and from that point on, we settled down and played pretty good again.”
That was also about the time Tyce Westland became a major factor in the game. Eight of his 10 points were scored in the fourth quarter and seven of those came in the last 2 1/2 minutes.
“Tyce was on the bench maybe more than he played. ... But the kids that came in off the bench played their role, did their thing that they’re supposed to do, gave us good minutes and obviously helped us to the win,” Vetter said.
Sparked by Westland, the Bulldogs finished the game on a 9-2 run before celebrating their first trip to state since 2011. The nine-year gap is the longest in school history since failing to qualify between 1952 and 1976.
“I think they’re pretty excited. ... I give a lot of credit to the seniors. They’ve done everything we’ve asked. They’ve worked hard in the summer. They come out and execute the game plan. They made it to the state football championship. They’re just kids that know how to win,” Vetter said.