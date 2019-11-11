LINCOLN — Belle Paitz hammered 17 kills and collected 16 digs to lead Pleasanton to a 26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the third-place match of Class D1 state volleyball tournament played Saturday in Lincoln.
Katy Lindner also had a double-double for the Bulldogs (32-2) with 15 kills and 10 digs. She also had four blocks.
Kaci Pierce and Chelsea Fisher had nine kills apiece. Fisher had three blocks and Pierce had 16 digs.
Natalie Siegel set for 45 kills and had 16 digs, while Paige Weisdorfer finished with 10 digs and Cadee Nichols had 13.
Abigail Hochstein led Cedar Catholic (19-14) with 17 kills. Brynn Wortmann scored 16 kills.
