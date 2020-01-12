DOUBLE-DOUBLES
Bertrand’s Jarret Bieker poured in 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds but the Vikings couldn’t come up with the victory as South Loup had five players score in double digits in 73-52 Bobcat victory.
Axtell’s Zach Hinrichs netted 17 points and dished out 10 assists in Axtell’s 53-44 win over Alma.
Wilcox-Hildreth’s Skye Knaus tallied 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Falcons’ 52-40 loss to Kenesaw on Friday.
Ravenna’s Allyson Larsen scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds in Ravenna’s 50-28 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
HIGH SCORERS
GIRLS
Axtell’s Kailey Trampe scored 23 points but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats lost to Alma, 48-44.
Overton Rachel Ecklund scored 19 points and Addison Luther added 13 as Overton eclipsed Maxwelll 56-49. Haley Fleischman finished with 14 rebounds and nine points.
Elm Creek’s Haley Stone scored 16 points, Whitney Bauer added 15 and Lani Meier scored 14 as the Buffs used a balanced attack to beat Wilcox-Hildreth, 61-40.
Kaci Pierce put 16 points on the board and Natalie Siegel added 13 as Pleasanton defeated Twin Loup 63-15. Katy Lindner collected 10 rebounds.
Brooke Quadhamer scored 16 points in a losing effort as Wilcox-Hildreth fell to Elm Creek, 61-40.
Ravenna’s Ashlyn Fiddelke and Alliyson Larsen scored 11 points each as the Bluejays defeated Ansley/Litchfield. 50-28.
BOYS
Dylan Richman poured in 24 points, Nick Saiz added 15 and Eli Young scored 11 but it wasn’t enough as Lexington lost to Hastings, 72-58.
Pleasanton’s Brady Klein had game-high scoring honors with 23 points, followed by Kessler Dixon’s 11 and Tyler Baillie’s 10 points as the Bulldogs defeated Twin Loup, 76-29.
Trey Miner netted 19 points, Karsten McCarter added 12 points and Gage Clabaugh scored 11 in the Buffaloes’ 61-20 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Tyler Danburg led Axtell in scoring with 19 points as the Wildcats defeated Alma.
Quinn Johnson made 7 of 8 free throws and finished with 17 points to lead Loomis to a 65-23 win over Arapahoe. Shay Swanson chipped in 12 points and Joshua Marcy added 11 for the Wolves.
